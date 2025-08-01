Despite What Everyone Tells You, Your Kitchen Appliances Don't Need To Match

Designing a dream kitchen can be a bit like walking a tightrope. On the one hand, all the accents should have a timeless look so that the space doesn't look dated in 10 years. On the other hand, you don't want the room to look too uniform or plain, either. The key is to choose details that make the room cohesive, according to Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum — better known as The Brownstone Boys. We spoke to the Brooklyn-based interior design duo and HomeGoods Featured Finders for a few tips on how to keep it fresh in the kitchen, and you might be surprised to find out that you don't need to commit to stainless steel everything or match all matte black appliances in order to achieve a pulled-together look.

"Matching appliances can create a sleek, unified look, especially in modern kitchens. But in more layered or character-rich spaces (think: a Brooklyn brownstone or a historic farmhouse), a little mix-and-match can actually enhance the charm," they said. The duo went on to add that, "We've combined matte black ranges with stainless refrigerators or integrated dishwashers hidden behind custom cabinetry. It all depends on the vibe." So if you're in love with a fridge that doesn't match the dishwasher, it's not necessarily a deal breaker.