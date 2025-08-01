Despite What Everyone Tells You, Your Kitchen Appliances Don't Need To Match
Designing a dream kitchen can be a bit like walking a tightrope. On the one hand, all the accents should have a timeless look so that the space doesn't look dated in 10 years. On the other hand, you don't want the room to look too uniform or plain, either. The key is to choose details that make the room cohesive, according to Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum — better known as The Brownstone Boys. We spoke to the Brooklyn-based interior design duo and HomeGoods Featured Finders for a few tips on how to keep it fresh in the kitchen, and you might be surprised to find out that you don't need to commit to stainless steel everything or match all matte black appliances in order to achieve a pulled-together look.
"Matching appliances can create a sleek, unified look, especially in modern kitchens. But in more layered or character-rich spaces (think: a Brooklyn brownstone or a historic farmhouse), a little mix-and-match can actually enhance the charm," they said. The duo went on to add that, "We've combined matte black ranges with stainless refrigerators or integrated dishwashers hidden behind custom cabinetry. It all depends on the vibe." So if you're in love with a fridge that doesn't match the dishwasher, it's not necessarily a deal breaker.
Everything should look intentional
Of course, it's not the best idea to walk into a Home Depot and just buy any old appliances. Choosing colorful kitchen appliances that don't match but still look like they belong in the same room is a matter of balancing contrast with harmony. The Brownstone Boys, Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum, said that the key to achieving cohesion is styling your appliances with the rest of your kitchen. "Consistent hardware, coordinated countertop accessories, or even a color palette that ties things together can make everything feel intentional," they said.
Look for machines that have common design elements like handle shape or a similar overall size. You can also opt for pieces that look like they come from the same era or mix and match modern machines with vintage kitchen trends, just make sure they have similar proportions. Keep the other elements of the kitchen in mind as well, and don't forget the backsplash, which is one of the most important updates a kitchen should have. Each piece needs to be intentional so that it looks like a part of a curated collection, like a gallery wall. The goal is to create a space that looks stylish and effortless, not mismatched — and certainly not matchy-matchy.