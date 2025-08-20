Ree Drummond Changed The Way She Makes Sheet Cake Forever Thanks To A Simple Mistake
Ree Drummond has a number of tricks up her sleeve when it comes to cooking, but even she can make mistakes sometimes. However, there was one mistake that turned out to be a staple recipe Drummond still uses today. In a sheet cake recipe shared by her mother-in-law, Drummond misread the instructions and added twice the amount of butter the cake called for — but this ended up being a blessing in disguise. To no surprise, the extra butter added such a delicious flavor to the cake that this became Drummond's newfound sheet cake recipe.
A sheet cake is a thinner version of a traditional cake that is baked in a sheet pan. It requires less cooking time due to its thin consistency, making it a great quick recipe when you're short on time. While there's always the option of buying a pre-made sheet cake to decorate yourself, Drummond swears by this homemade, buttery cake for all occasions.
How butter makes Ree Drummond's sheet cake taste so good
The original sheet cake recipe calls for one c. of butter, standing for cube, which Ree Drummond mistook for one cup. In other words, Drummond used two sticks of butter rather than one. This made the result a moist, melt-in-your-mouth sheet cake that was even better than the original. Butter makes just about everything better due to its flavor compounds that help enhance other ingredients, as well as creates a creamy and smooth texture. It's also why adding herbs and spices to your butter amplifies the taste, because the fat content is a carrier of flavor.
Drummond's sheet cake follows the traditional Texas chocolate sheet cake recipe, but you can tweak it and use any flavor. She recommends adding the frosting warmed on top of the cake directly out of the oven, to give the cake an even gooier and fudgy texture. You can add nuts on top for some crunch, or serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. If Drummond says this is the best sheet cake ever, we're going to believe her.