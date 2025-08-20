Ree Drummond Changed The Way She Makes Sheet Cake Forever Thanks To A Simple Mistake

Ree Drummond has a number of tricks up her sleeve when it comes to cooking, but even she can make mistakes sometimes. However, there was one mistake that turned out to be a staple recipe Drummond still uses today. In a sheet cake recipe shared by her mother-in-law, Drummond misread the instructions and added twice the amount of butter the cake called for — but this ended up being a blessing in disguise. To no surprise, the extra butter added such a delicious flavor to the cake that this became Drummond's newfound sheet cake recipe.

A sheet cake is a thinner version of a traditional cake that is baked in a sheet pan. It requires less cooking time due to its thin consistency, making it a great quick recipe when you're short on time. While there's always the option of buying a pre-made sheet cake to decorate yourself, Drummond swears by this homemade, buttery cake for all occasions.