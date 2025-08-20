Instant pudding is one of those pantry miracles. You open up a box, whisk in some milk, and within minutes, you have a perfectly creamy dessert. Making this treat is almost foolproof, but overmixing can easily destroy its silky-smooth texture.

When you properly use a whisk to add milk to instant pudding, the starches and thickeners (often modified cornstarch) quickly begin absorbing the liquid. The pudding will start off thin, but it begins to thicken up as you mix. Once you have whisked the pudding for the suggested time printed on the box, stop mixing immediately. If you keep whisking beyond this point, small, stubborn lumps will form as the modified cornstarch continues to activate and thicken the dessert even more.

The best way to avoid overmixed pudding is to whisk using brisk, circular motions rather than frantic beating. Think of this like folding cake batter — the goal isn't to show off your arm endurance, but to achieve just the right texture and let the pudding do the rest.