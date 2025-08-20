This 3D-Printed Cupholder Project Makes Shopping At Costco That Much Better

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco has a lot going for it. From the famously delicious (and cheap!) Costco food court, to its iconic free samples, the chain may be a place to get bulk bags of trail mix and giant muffins, but it's also a store to savor your shopping experience at. Taking your time browsing each aisle of home goods that you don't really need and clothing emblazoned with the Kirkland logo is part of what makes a trip there fun, on top of being productive. But there's just one issue that makes enjoying the journey a little harder when it comes to grocery shopping at the big-box store: Costco carts don't include cup holders.

Sure, you could wrap the seat straps around your drink like one viral hack recommended — but to be honest, the result is a little janky. Luckily, the internet is full of problem solvers, and we're here today to share one genius invention that will let you bring your favorite Starbucks order along for the ride next time you're on the hunt for a warm rotisserie chicken for your next meal prep: 3D printing your very own, moveable cupholder that clicks onto a Costco cart while you're using it and is customizable in color and design.