This 3D-Printed Cupholder Project Makes Shopping At Costco That Much Better
Costco has a lot going for it. From the famously delicious (and cheap!) Costco food court, to its iconic free samples, the chain may be a place to get bulk bags of trail mix and giant muffins, but it's also a store to savor your shopping experience at. Taking your time browsing each aisle of home goods that you don't really need and clothing emblazoned with the Kirkland logo is part of what makes a trip there fun, on top of being productive. But there's just one issue that makes enjoying the journey a little harder when it comes to grocery shopping at the big-box store: Costco carts don't include cup holders.
Sure, you could wrap the seat straps around your drink like one viral hack recommended — but to be honest, the result is a little janky. Luckily, the internet is full of problem solvers, and we're here today to share one genius invention that will let you bring your favorite Starbucks order along for the ride next time you're on the hunt for a warm rotisserie chicken for your next meal prep: 3D printing your very own, moveable cupholder that clicks onto a Costco cart while you're using it and is customizable in color and design.
Designing your ideal cupholder
The great thing about 3D printing a cupholder, as opposed to purchasing one online, is that you have the power to completely change the design based on your preferences. And if, on the other hand, you have no idea where to start, the 3D printing community is typically more than happy to share its designs with the world. One person on Reddit made a joint cupholder and hot-dog tray for their Costco cart, while another on Makerworld, an open-source 3D modeling site, built a more minimalistic design that folds down and can be hung on your bag like a keychain when it's not in use.
Don't have a 3D printer? Don't worry — we've got suggestions for you, too. If you're in the market for one, you can buy one of Bambu Lab's top-of-the-line printers from Amazon, like the A1 Mini 3D Printer, with all sorts of bells and whistles. And if you're not quite ready for that commitment yet, try your local library. Today, many of them have one or more 3D printers available to be used by anyone with basic training. You may have to sign up for a time slot in advance, and/or pay for your materials for the project, but just think — soon you'll be strolling the aisles of Costco, frappe sitting securely in your cart, knowing for a fact that your custom cupholder makes you much cooler than all the other shoppers.