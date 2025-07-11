Costco Carts Don't Have Cupholders, But Here's How To Hack Your Own

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A Costco shopping trip can easily become an all-day excursion. Considering there's no limit to how many free samples you can take at Costco, a cupholder on the cart would certainly be useful when you get thirsty after all that snacking and shopping. Before you wonder if you should avoid buying soda at Costco since there's nowhere to put it, you can easily hack a holder. There's no need to despair about somehow holding your drink while you push the massive cart.

You know those seat straps in the front meant to stop a small child from falling out of the cart? Instead, use the straps to hold your precious drink and keep it from spilling. Be sure to make the straps nice and tight; you may have to knot them so they hold the drink firmly. Alternatively, in the rare chance the cart straps are broken, bring a small bungee cord with you to wrap around your drink like a seatbelt, such as the Joneaz 4-inch mini bungee cords with hooks. You can also buy a cupholder to carry with you, such as the Burd shopping cart cupholder. However you do it, hacking a Costco cart drink holder seems easier than the viral Aldi shopping cart hack that's a total bust.