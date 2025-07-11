Costco Carts Don't Have Cupholders, But Here's How To Hack Your Own
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A Costco shopping trip can easily become an all-day excursion. Considering there's no limit to how many free samples you can take at Costco, a cupholder on the cart would certainly be useful when you get thirsty after all that snacking and shopping. Before you wonder if you should avoid buying soda at Costco since there's nowhere to put it, you can easily hack a holder. There's no need to despair about somehow holding your drink while you push the massive cart.
You know those seat straps in the front meant to stop a small child from falling out of the cart? Instead, use the straps to hold your precious drink and keep it from spilling. Be sure to make the straps nice and tight; you may have to knot them so they hold the drink firmly. Alternatively, in the rare chance the cart straps are broken, bring a small bungee cord with you to wrap around your drink like a seatbelt, such as the Joneaz 4-inch mini bungee cords with hooks. You can also buy a cupholder to carry with you, such as the Burd shopping cart cupholder. However you do it, hacking a Costco cart drink holder seems easier than the viral Aldi shopping cart hack that's a total bust.
Why some grocery carts have cupholders and others don't
Though the strap hack works with any grocery store cart, it makes you wonder why Costco carts don't have cupholders when other stores do. Providing a place to put drinks can certainly make shopping more pleasant for customers. There appears to be no official policy on why Costco doesn't offer cupholders, but some surmise it's because the store doesn't want people leaving their garbage behind in the cart. Others suggest a cupholder would cut down on available space for all that oversized merchandise, which does make sense.
There's one more thing to keep in mind if you decide to strap your drink up. Some people are concerned about the, let's say cleanliness, of putting your drink where children's bottoms go. Still, if you don't want to hold your drink during an entire shopping trip, wiping down the entire area (and strap) with one of the store's sanitizing wipes (or using your own) seems like a logical solution.