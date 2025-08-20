Before Getting The Bill At Chili's, Don't Forget To Request This

Nowadays, complementary chips and salsa are a thing of the past at many Mexican restaurants. Once upon a time, you were welcomed with warm, crunchy tortilla chips and mildly smoky salsa before you even placed your order. Thankfully, some restaurants still offer free chips and salsa, but there's often a catch, even at Chili's.

By becoming a Chili's rewards member, you're entitled to the popular appetizer for free if you spend more than $5 and have visited the Tex-Mex restaurant chain within the past 45 days. Sounds easy enough, right? Sure, chips and salsa might not be the best appetizer Chili's offers, but it makes a difference since it's free. Before you even think about grabbing the bill, ask your server to pack up some yummy chips and salsa to-go, and skip out on paying an additional $7.29 for them. Chili's chips are light enough to keep munching without feeling heavy, but strong enough to hold in salsa without breaking.

Taking the snack home means you can enjoy all that flavor while sitting on your couch and binge-watching your favorite show, or sneaking a handful while you are working from home. You can also forgo a bag of tortilla chips and a tub of salsa during your next grocery store trip. Instead, you get guaranteed restaurant flavor, extending the whole Chili's experience well past the parking lot.