Before Getting The Bill At Chili's, Don't Forget To Request This
Nowadays, complementary chips and salsa are a thing of the past at many Mexican restaurants. Once upon a time, you were welcomed with warm, crunchy tortilla chips and mildly smoky salsa before you even placed your order. Thankfully, some restaurants still offer free chips and salsa, but there's often a catch, even at Chili's.
By becoming a Chili's rewards member, you're entitled to the popular appetizer for free if you spend more than $5 and have visited the Tex-Mex restaurant chain within the past 45 days. Sounds easy enough, right? Sure, chips and salsa might not be the best appetizer Chili's offers, but it makes a difference since it's free. Before you even think about grabbing the bill, ask your server to pack up some yummy chips and salsa to-go, and skip out on paying an additional $7.29 for them. Chili's chips are light enough to keep munching without feeling heavy, but strong enough to hold in salsa without breaking.
Taking the snack home means you can enjoy all that flavor while sitting on your couch and binge-watching your favorite show, or sneaking a handful while you are working from home. You can also forgo a bag of tortilla chips and a tub of salsa during your next grocery store trip. Instead, you get guaranteed restaurant flavor, extending the whole Chili's experience well past the parking lot.
A classic appetizer outside of the restaurant
Having Chili's chips and salsa at home is a total game changer. Whether you have friends who drop by last minute, or you just want a quick, easy snack while you are running errands, you're good to go. The chips stay nice and crispy in their takeout bag, and the salsa stays delicious in the refrigerator for a few more days. You can pop the chips and salsa into a serving bowl if you want to get a little fancy, or just keep it casual and eat them straight out of the to-go packaging. This little take-out hack is also a handy way to stretch your restaurant dollar, and it's great for road trips, late-night cravings, or lunches the next day.
You can also get creative with your complimentary chips and salsa in your own home. Put some cheese on the chips and zap them in the microwave (or bake them in the oven) for "nachos," or add a little fresh lime juice and chopped cilantro to the salsa to get a nice pop of freshness. You can also use the salsa to elevate regular sourdough bread, infusing it with some delicious tomato flavor. Just like that, an overpriced appetizer can be put to use beyond its original intent.
So, on your next visit to Chili's, remember your plan: Enjoy the meal and ask for chips and salsa to-go before paying the bill. Just make sure you're signed up for Chili's rewards program, and it might even become the best part of your experience. It's a snack upgrade you'll be glad you made.