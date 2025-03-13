What's The Difference Between Crème Brûlée And Custard?

Oftentimes the difference between two recipes is only a few extra steps or ingredients, changing a mundane dish to marvelous. For example, cheese, herbs, and a few extra slices with a sharp knife transform oven-baked potatoes into extra cheesy Hasselback potatoes, while kosher salt and chopped peanuts will make bake sale peanut butter cookies taste like they came wrapped in a pink box from a high-end pâtisserie. The same can be said for custard and a classic crème brûlée, as the only real difference between the two is a crisp, caramel topping.

Though it seems like a long stretch to go from your grandmother's egg custard (replete with a telltale skin) to an elegant crème brûlée served at a fine French restaurant, the two desserts are actually one and the same. All it takes is a little bit of sugar and a lot of heat to reshape a simple vanilla pudding into a dish fit for a queen.