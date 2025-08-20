3-Ingredient Chocolate Protein Bites Are The Easiest Thing You'll Make All Week
When the sweet tooth hits, the thought of turning on the oven and gathering a plethora of ingredients is daunting. How does three ingredients, one bowl, and no cook time sound? If you're looking for a midafternoon snack or almost-instant dessert that satisfies the craving and your protein goals, these chocolate protein balls are a must.
You may already have all the necessary ingredients stocked in your kitchen: Peanut butter powder, applesauce, and a chocolate bar or chocolate chips. Applesauce acts as the base for the protein balls, which adds natural sweetness and moisture without overpowering the flavor. Using unsweetened will be sufficient because it is already sweet enough on its own. Peanut butter powder helps thicken the mixture and packs the protein; the powder version of the nutty condiment eliminates a lot of the fat and calories. Finally, whether you use a chocolate bar or chips, dark or milk, it is melted and used to coat the outside.
In terms of nutrition, the protein content in each ball will vary depending on the exact ratio of peanut butter powder to the size. A protein ball made with two tablespoons of peanut butter powder could provide around 6 grams of protein. If these healthy treats taste somewhat familiar, then you're onto to something – they're similar to Reeses cups, but without all the sugar.
Considerations for making protein balls
Making these protein balls is as easy as the name suggests — the applesauce and peanut butter powder get mixed together until you get a sticky, moldable consistency. The texture should not be crumbly or liquid, but rather a firm, moldable consistency. Using your hands or a small cookie scoop, form balls with about 1 tablespoon of the mixture. The chocolate must be melted, and then it can be drizzled on top of the balls; if you want a more solid coating, dip the balls directly into the chocolate. The exposure to heat will soften the interior, so pop them into the refrigerator for 20 to 30 minutes to firm up.
If you want to use peanut butter instead of the powder, the interior of the balls will not be as solid and will be more difficult to shape. Additionally, because peanut powder is more concentrated, using peanut butter will result in less protein per bite. If it's a particularly hot day, you may want to consider placing the balls in the freezer before dipping them into the melted chocolate so they don't lose their shape too quickly.
Because this recipe is so simple, it's begging for some creative variations. The inside filling could use a dash of vanilla, cinnamon, or even instant espresso powder for a more elevated flavor. For those who aren't huge peanut butter fans, almond butter powder does exist and can be easily substituted. To give the protein balls a more truffle-like appearance, seeds, coconut flakes, crushed nuts, or cacao nibs can be sprinkled on top before the chocolate coating hardens. For a seasonal twist, try incorporating pumpkin puree instead of applesauce and adding a pumpkin spice blend to the base.