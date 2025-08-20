3-Ingredient Chocolate Protein Bites Are The Easiest Thing You'll Make All Week

When the sweet tooth hits, the thought of turning on the oven and gathering a plethora of ingredients is daunting. How does three ingredients, one bowl, and no cook time sound? If you're looking for a midafternoon snack or almost-instant dessert that satisfies the craving and your protein goals, these chocolate protein balls are a must.

You may already have all the necessary ingredients stocked in your kitchen: Peanut butter powder, applesauce, and a chocolate bar or chocolate chips. Applesauce acts as the base for the protein balls, which adds natural sweetness and moisture without overpowering the flavor. Using unsweetened will be sufficient because it is already sweet enough on its own. Peanut butter powder helps thicken the mixture and packs the protein; the powder version of the nutty condiment eliminates a lot of the fat and calories. Finally, whether you use a chocolate bar or chips, dark or milk, it is melted and used to coat the outside.

In terms of nutrition, the protein content in each ball will vary depending on the exact ratio of peanut butter powder to the size. A protein ball made with two tablespoons of peanut butter powder could provide around 6 grams of protein. If these healthy treats taste somewhat familiar, then you're onto to something – they're similar to Reeses cups, but without all the sugar.