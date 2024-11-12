The Fall Substitute To Use In Recipes When You're Out Of Applesauce
If you've ever baked cookies or bread using canned pumpkin purée, chances are you've got leftovers. Outside of pumpkin pie, it's hard to find a recipe that uses the whole can. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to make use of this treasured fall ingredient, including using it as an easy substitute for applesauce.
Pumpkin purée makes an excellent 1:1 substitute for applesauce in baked goods, especially those that already embrace fall flavors. Both ingredients add moisture to cakes, muffins, and quick breads, ensuring your treats stay soft and tender. Applesauce is a common substitute for oil in recipes and pumpkin purée can serve the same purpose, helping to reduce fat while still adding richness. (Substituting either of these purées for oil is typically also a 1:1 substitute.) Plus, the earthy, slightly sweet taste of pumpkin brings a warm, seasonal flavor that pairs nicely with classic fall spices.
This swap will change the flavor profile of what you're baking, shifting from the bright, fruity taste of apples to a deeper, savory-sweet pumpkin note, but that can be a delicious upgrade in many recipes. Try this swap in anything from banana bread to oatmeal muffins for a delightful autumnal twist.
Tips for baking with pumpkin purée
Swapping applesauce for pumpkin purée is simple, but a few tips can get you the best results. Even if you're using unsweetened applesauce, pumpkin purée usually contains less sugar, so you might need to adjust the sugar content of your recipe for balance. Consider adding an extra tablespoon of sugar, honey, or maple syrup to maintain the same level of sweetness. It's also important to ensure that you're using canned pumpkin purée, not canned pumpkin pie filling, which is already spiced and sweetened — they're very, very different!
Pumpkin purée is pretty moist, so baking times may need to be adjusted. In terms of texture, pumpkin purée is thicker than applesauce. This can result in a denser batter, so if your recipe is on the delicate side — like an airy cake or soufflé — be cautious. Heartier recipes like muffins, pancakes, or brownies are more forgiving, and the extra thickness can even improve the final product, making it richer and more moist. Pumpkin purée is even tasty in savory dishes like an extra creamy grilled cheese and pumpkin turkey chili. Because pumpkin naturally pairs well with cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, you can add some of these warming spices to amplify fall flavors.
If you don't use up all of it, you can always freeze leftover canned pumpkin purée in an airtight container. This way, you'll always have some on hand for your next fall-inspired baking session!