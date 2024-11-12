The Fall Substitute To Use In Recipes When You're Out Of Applesauce

If you've ever baked cookies or bread using canned pumpkin purée, chances are you've got leftovers. Outside of pumpkin pie, it's hard to find a recipe that uses the whole can. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to make use of this treasured fall ingredient, including using it as an easy substitute for applesauce.

Pumpkin purée makes an excellent 1:1 substitute for applesauce in baked goods, especially those that already embrace fall flavors. Both ingredients add moisture to cakes, muffins, and quick breads, ensuring your treats stay soft and tender. Applesauce is a common substitute for oil in recipes and pumpkin purée can serve the same purpose, helping to reduce fat while still adding richness. (Substituting either of these purées for oil is typically also a 1:1 substitute.) Plus, the earthy, slightly sweet taste of pumpkin brings a warm, seasonal flavor that pairs nicely with classic fall spices.

This swap will change the flavor profile of what you're baking, shifting from the bright, fruity taste of apples to a deeper, savory-sweet pumpkin note, but that can be a delicious upgrade in many recipes. Try this swap in anything from banana bread to oatmeal muffins for a delightful autumnal twist.