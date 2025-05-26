The Secret To A Next-Level Crème Brûlée? A Splash Of Bourbon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Crème brûlée takes simple custard and transforms it into a decadent classic dessert. The play of contrasts is at the heart of this dish, with its crackling, sweet, and slightly bitter caramelized (or brûléed) sugar top complementing the delicate texture and subtle flavors of rich custard below. Adding a dash of bourbon into the mix sticks to the theme of contrasting flavors by adding deep, warm notes that fit right in with the caramelized sugar and custard flavors. While other brown liquors often complement desserts with their deep smoky flavors, a dish as delicate as this is best paired with the sweet, rounded notes of bourbon, which are quite different from those of whiskey.

When adding bourbon to crème brûlée, remember that a little goes a long way. Adding too much can overpower the dish, making it overly boozy, and even affect the consistency of the custard. Generally, about two tablespoons for five to six servings is sufficient, and you can add a little more for a stronger flavor. If your crème brûlée recipe calls for heating the cream to infuse it with vanilla (usually the case when using vanilla pods), bourbon can be mixed in with the egg yolks and sugar before they are blended with the cream once it has cooled. While any bourbon will do the trick, some are better suited than others for elevating your crème brûlée.