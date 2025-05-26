The Secret To A Next-Level Crème Brûlée? A Splash Of Bourbon
Crème brûlée takes simple custard and transforms it into a decadent classic dessert. The play of contrasts is at the heart of this dish, with its crackling, sweet, and slightly bitter caramelized (or brûléed) sugar top complementing the delicate texture and subtle flavors of rich custard below. Adding a dash of bourbon into the mix sticks to the theme of contrasting flavors by adding deep, warm notes that fit right in with the caramelized sugar and custard flavors. While other brown liquors often complement desserts with their deep smoky flavors, a dish as delicate as this is best paired with the sweet, rounded notes of bourbon, which are quite different from those of whiskey.
When adding bourbon to crème brûlée, remember that a little goes a long way. Adding too much can overpower the dish, making it overly boozy, and even affect the consistency of the custard. Generally, about two tablespoons for five to six servings is sufficient, and you can add a little more for a stronger flavor. If your crème brûlée recipe calls for heating the cream to infuse it with vanilla (usually the case when using vanilla pods), bourbon can be mixed in with the egg yolks and sugar before they are blended with the cream once it has cooled. While any bourbon will do the trick, some are better suited than others for elevating your crème brûlée.
Which bourbon to use in crème brûlée
You don't need to use expensive bourbon in crème brûlée. In fact, there are several bottom-shelf bourbons that are great to sip on, and definitely good enough to add to your dessert. What's more important is the liquor's flavor profile, and the ones that go best with crème brûlée are those that have slightly overlapping notes with the dessert. Therefore, look for flavor profiles with caramel and vanilla, and hints of deeper oaky and spicy notes to contrast the custard's creaminess. Maker's Mark and Buffalo Trace are both staple, easy-to-find bourbons that balance these flavors and work well in the dessert.
For a more elevated bourbon to use in your crème brûlée, consider Michter's US1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon, which is made in small batches and has a characteristic smooth flavor that blends right in with the custard while also enhancing it. Another smooth bourbon is W.L. Weller 12 Year, which may be a little extravagant to use in a dessert, but if you're feeling decadent, there's nothing better to add to crème brûlée. Another option is flavored bourbon like Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon. In general, avoid high-proof bourbons.
You can also try sprinkling crème brûlée with some bourbon salt just before serving. Readymade bourbon smoked sea salt, such as Bourbon Barrel Foods' seasoning, is available online, but making it is also quite easy. Simply heat bourbon until it reduces to a thick consistency, mix it with coarse salt, and bake the salt until it is dry. You can then sprinkle this over crème brûlée to give it hints of bourbon's deep, smoky flavor.