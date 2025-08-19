Not All Pickles Need Vinegar: How Hungarian Sun Pickles Do Things A Little Differently

While most pickles are made by immersing a cucumber in a vinegar-based brine, Hungary has a summertime twist that skips vinegar entirely. Known as kovászos uborka, or "sun pickles," this Hungarian tradition is about patience, the perfect environment, and the right ingredients. This pickling method begins with cucumbers submerged in salted water, alongside fresh dill and garlic. But one unexpected feature is the addition of a piece of stale bread. The bread introduces natural yeasts that, under the warmth of the sun, encourage a gentle fermentation process.

The lactic acid created during fermentation gives the cucumbers a tangy flavor. This brine is not as sharp as the acidity in vinegar brines that are usually used in the pickling process. Hungarian sun pickles are usually prepared in summer; the jars are set outside where the heat gradually contributes to the fermentation process. Hungarian pickles and standard vinegar pickles are both crisp and seasoned with fresh dill, but they differ in taste.