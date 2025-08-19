The 2-Step Seasoning Method That Guarantees BBQ Chicken With Perfect Flavor
Great barbecue chicken doesn't have to be complicated, even if the number of recipes out there makes it seem that way. In fact, the ingredients can be as simple as just chicken and barbecue sauce. You really just have to put effort into prepping the chicken and knowing when to add the sauce. We love it smoked, slow-cooked, sizzling on a skillet, and grilled — as long as it's sticky with sauce and full of flavor.
However, there's one method that'll help your chicken stand out. Speaking exclusively to Chowhound, Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ in New York and Florida, has a simple, two-step seasoning method that creates mind-boggling grilled barbecue chicken. "The most effective way to apply a dry rub to chicken is to drizzle the meat with a little oil first, then toss it with the rub so it coats evenly and almost looks marinated," he explains. Then, as it cooks on the grill, you slather it in sauce. "This is the perfect time to brush on the barbecue sauce so it caramelizes into a sticky, flavorful glaze without burning."
That said, since the chicken's flavor hinges on the seasoning and the sauce, make sure you choose one of the best barbecue sauces you can get at the supermarket that has a comfortable level of heat. "For sweet heat, pair a mild rub with a spicy sauce, or vice versa, so the flavors balance rather than overwhelm," Abdoo says. "Using both a spicy rub and a spicy sauce can be intense, which some people love, but it's not for everyone. If you prefer savory over sweet, choose a rub with little to no sugar and finish with a more savory-style sauce."
Grill up some great barbecue chicken in just two steps
In addition to this seasoning technique, Matt Abdoo also uses a two-zone grilling strategy to make perfect barbecue chicken. A great way to avoid overly dry chicken, this involves having one side of the grill set to low while the other to medium-high. As the grill heats up, use that time to ensure your chicken gets coated with a touch of olive oil and a thick layer of dry rub seasoning. Once everything's ready, the coated chicken goes to the hottest part of the grill first.
"Start with a quick sear on the hot side, about two minutes per turn to get those crosshatch grill marks, then move the chicken to the cooler side to finish cooking," Abdoo says. Once the chicken has been moved, use a brush to apply your choice of barbecue sauce. However, make sure not to rush this step. "Applying sauce too early will almost always cause it to scorch and create a mess on the grill," he warns.
If you have the time, it might be worth skipping the store-bought barbecue sauces and dry rubs altogether and making your own. That way, you can create a combination with the exact flavors you want to incorporate in your chicken — whether that's spicy, sweet, tangy, or fruity with some pineapple for a Hawaiian-style twist. "Choosing a dry rub and sauce for chicken really comes down to personal taste," Abdoo concludes. "I'm a big fan of a sweeter rub paired with a hot honey-style barbecue sauce for that perfect sweet heat."