The 2-Step Seasoning Method That Guarantees BBQ Chicken With Perfect Flavor

Great barbecue chicken doesn't have to be complicated, even if the number of recipes out there makes it seem that way. In fact, the ingredients can be as simple as just chicken and barbecue sauce. You really just have to put effort into prepping the chicken and knowing when to add the sauce. We love it smoked, slow-cooked, sizzling on a skillet, and grilled — as long as it's sticky with sauce and full of flavor.

However, there's one method that'll help your chicken stand out. Speaking exclusively to Chowhound, Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ in New York and Florida, has a simple, two-step seasoning method that creates mind-boggling grilled barbecue chicken. "The most effective way to apply a dry rub to chicken is to drizzle the meat with a little oil first, then toss it with the rub so it coats evenly and almost looks marinated," he explains. Then, as it cooks on the grill, you slather it in sauce. "This is the perfect time to brush on the barbecue sauce so it caramelizes into a sticky, flavorful glaze without burning."

That said, since the chicken's flavor hinges on the seasoning and the sauce, make sure you choose one of the best barbecue sauces you can get at the supermarket that has a comfortable level of heat. "For sweet heat, pair a mild rub with a spicy sauce, or vice versa, so the flavors balance rather than overwhelm," Abdoo says. "Using both a spicy rub and a spicy sauce can be intense, which some people love, but it's not for everyone. If you prefer savory over sweet, choose a rub with little to no sugar and finish with a more savory-style sauce."