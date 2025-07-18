You Can Make BBQ Chicken With Only 2 Ingredients

Cooking during the week can be exhausting. But, if you don't want to spend your Sundays meal-prepping, you can keep things simple Monday through Friday to get some time back and still have a decent meal. For example, it only takes two ingredients for a filling barbecue chicken dinner: Barbecue sauce (we have a few grocery store barbecue sauce recommendations and some to avoid) and chicken.

Barbecue chicken is all in the technique, rather than the ingredients. There are a number of ways to prepare it, whether you bake it in the oven, toss it on the grill, or set it and forget it in the slow cooker. That last one is perfect for pulled barbecue chicken sandwiches! Just make sure you know how to prepare it and when to add the barbecue sauce. You don't want to save adding the savory sauce until the very end, for example, or it doesn't have a chance to caramelize and get that slightly sweet flavor and sticky texture that makes it so good.