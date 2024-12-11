The Technique That Ensures Your BBQ Chicken Doesn't Dry Out

Two-zone grilling is a smart hack that will change the way you grill forever. This method features direct and indirect heat to cook your food. The direct heat zone involves cooking directly above the flames and is ideal for providing a quick sear on your meat. Meanwhile, the indirect heat zone can be found on the part of the grill without flames where it still provides enough heat to cook your food.

After achieving a tasty sear on your chicken, slowly cooking over indirect heat results in juicier, more tender chicken. Two-zone grilling is often done using charcoal grills since the charcoal can be positioned on one side of the grill. However, you can also employ this method on a gas grill as long as it has two burners.

According to USDA guidelines, chicken should be cooked internally to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. (You can verify this with a digital device like the ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer.) If you pull your chicken breast from the grill just before it reaches the proper temperature, as chef Rich Parente recommends, it will come to temperature as it rests. You may want to keep the chicken warm as it continues to cook while resting by tenting it with foil for five or so minutes.