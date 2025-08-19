Why A Sous Vide Is Your Grill's Best Friend

Grilling and barbecuing are among the most enjoyable ways to cook, especially when entertaining a large crowd on a beautiful day. But there are some common pitfalls (pun intended) that come with the territory, such as the difficulty of nailing your meat's internal temperature. Additionally, there are also days when cooking outside over a hot flame for long periods of time is tough — in sweltering summer heat or freezing winter cold, for instance. These challenges don't mean you have to forgo the grill entirely, however. They just mean it's time to employ a secret weapon: sous vide.

Sous vide is a cooking method that works by submerging hermetically sealed food into a temperature-controlled water bath, slowly heating it to the exact desired temperature without sacrificing moisture. It's commonly done with steak and other delicate foods, but when used in tandem with grilling, it's a game changer for all types of proteins. Chowhound spoke exclusively with Scott Thomas, owner of Grillin' Fools, about how these cooking styles can compliment each other.

"It is a fantastic way to really load proteins with lots of flavor, and it helps ensure things are perfectly cooked every time," he said. "Cooking outside over live fire has a lot of wild variables that are hard to control ... The sous vide method reduces the impact of these variables by a lot, because it very precisely brings that protein to just the edge of being done, and then it's finished on the grill."