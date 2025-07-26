Sous Vide Ribs Require An Extra Step If You Want A Perfect Crust
Succulent, tender, with that signature crusty bark, ribs are a fan favorite of any weekend BBQ. But they're hard to perfect. Luckily, chef Clifton Dickerson previously shared some expert advice for mouthwatering beef ribs exclusively with Chowhound. "Sous vide ribs are a chef's secret weapon," he said. "They cook at a precise temperature for hours; then you finish them on a grill or in the oven for a perfect crust. Grilling alone can be tricky — it's great for a quick sear but doesn't allow for the tenderness of low-and-slow cooking."
Once the beef ribs have reached the time and temperature for your sous vide recipe, finish them off on a preheated grill or in the oven at high heat. At this point you have the option of adding a delicious glaze or customizable homemade BBQ sauce before grilling. The crust should form in about 10 minutes, leaving you with beef rib perfection.
Use a spice rub twice for a next-level crust
To form an even crustier crust on your beef ribs, and get maximum flavor, use a dry rub prior to cooking them sous vide, and before finishing on the grill. There are plenty of beef rib dry rub recipes out there, and most consist of a combination of sugar, salt, onion or garlic powder, chili powder and paprika. You can experiment with flavors and find which dry rub you like best — some go for sweeter rubs while others prefer a spicier blend. If your seasoning isn't sticking to your ribs, we've got a tasty fix.
Just make sure you have enough dry rub to apply more once they come out of the vacuum sealed bag. Be sure to pat the ribs dry then apply the rub before placing the ribs on the grill or in the oven. Now your ribs should have a super flavorful crust and fall-off-the-bone meat.