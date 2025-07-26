Sous Vide Ribs Require An Extra Step If You Want A Perfect Crust

Succulent, tender, with that signature crusty bark, ribs are a fan favorite of any weekend BBQ. But they're hard to perfect. Luckily, chef Clifton Dickerson previously shared some expert advice for mouthwatering beef ribs exclusively with Chowhound. "Sous vide ribs are a chef's secret weapon," he said. "They cook at a precise temperature for hours; then you finish them on a grill or in the oven for a perfect crust. Grilling alone can be tricky — it's great for a quick sear but doesn't allow for the tenderness of low-and-slow cooking."

Once the beef ribs have reached the time and temperature for your sous vide recipe, finish them off on a preheated grill or in the oven at high heat. At this point you have the option of adding a delicious glaze or customizable homemade BBQ sauce before grilling. The crust should form in about 10 minutes, leaving you with beef rib perfection.