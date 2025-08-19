Finding Wagyu Beef On A BBQ Restaurant Menu Might Not Be The Red Flag It Sounds Like

Seeing wagyu beef, the prized cut that most associate with elite Japanese cattle, on the menu at a barbecue restaurant might give you pause for a couple of reasons. The spendy, über-marbled steaks aren't typically associated with smokers, sauces, or the low and slow methods ordinarily associated with barbecue, for one. And if the folks in the kitchen don't know that, what else might they be getting wrong? But more locally sourced bovines by the same name might make a little more sense in most settings, according to Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ.

"I don't think wagyu beef is necessary for a barbecue restaurant, especially if we're talking about Japanese wagyu," Abdoo tells Chowhound exclusively. "It's incredibly rich and also extremely expensive. American wagyu, on the other hand, is more commonly used in competition barbecue because its higher intramuscular fat, or marbling, makes the meat exceptionally juicy and flavorful," he says. One online retailer, for example, presently lists a 10-ounce Japanese wagyu ribeye for $209 on its site, while its stateside doppelgänger is $79, even at 2 ounces more. And that's before the typical restaurant markup.