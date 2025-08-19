The Food-Safe Way To Clean Rusted Mason Jar Lids

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rusted Mason jar lids are one of the biggest inconveniences associated with these must-have canning vessels and beloved kitchen tools — the unofficial container of overnight oats –- and we never want to ruin them or risk the safety of our food due to cleaning. When Mary Bryant Shrader — creator of the Mary's Nest YouTube channel and author of "The Modern Pioneer Cookbook" and "The Modern Pioneer Pantry" — spoke exclusively with Chowhound, we just had to ask about the best way to deal with rusty Mason jar lids. As Bryant Shrader explained, a little surface rust isn't the end of the world, but how you clean it is important.

Light rust can be rubbed away with a simple paste of baking soda and water, she told us. Simply use a soft cloth and gently work the mixture over the rusty area until it has faded (and the key word here is "gentle"; if you scrub too hard, you risk scratching the metal or damaging the lid's sealing compound). Then, once it's clean, rinse the lid well and let it air dry completely before you use it, as any lingering dampness can bring the rust back.

However, if the rust doesn't budge after a light cleaning, it's best to stop using it as a food container altogether. Bryant Shrader suggests that rusty jars can be repurposed as storage for non-food items — think craft projects, cleaning supplies, or for use in the garden. After all, there's no reason to get rid of an otherwise useful jar.