You Only Need 2 Other Ingredients To Turn Frozen Fries Into A Legendary Meal

If you find yourself typically hunting along the perimeter when you hit the grocery store, it's less likely that you'll encounter the freezer section. Though this may be intentional, skipping these chilly offerings may be doing your weekly meal plan a disservice. Inside you'll find frozen fries, which can actually be elevated to create a substantial meal on a budget. This recipe takes this frozen ingredient and combines it with cheese and gravy to create a rich, poutine-adjacent dish. You probably already have these simple ingredients at home.

In order to achieve this recipe, you'll need some variety of stock ... This could be chicken, beef, or vegetable to serve as the base for your gravy. Though this component would be nothing if not for flour, which acts as a thickening agent. Herbs and spices work together to create standout flavor with butter and bouillon. If you're wanting to create this meal but don't have time to make your own gravy, there are many ways to boost the taste of store-bought gravy in a pinch.

This meal option is great as you can incorporate a variety of interesting cheeses, which could be drizzled, sprinkled, or added as curds overtop. Fries are a nice freezer staple as they can be incorporated into your weekly meals on the fly, or pre-planned out (with little concern of expiry dates). Consider this as an option to help make the most of your leftovers. For example — if you happened to have some gravy saved from a dinner of chicken and vegetables the night before, frozen fries could make for a low-effort, enjoyable meal the next.