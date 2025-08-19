Reuse Naked Corn Cobs In Your Smoker For More Succulent Meat. Here's How It Works
Eating corn is like the human equivalent of giving a puzzle toy to a dog as an enrichment activity. It helps curb boredom through interactive munching, and the interesting textures add to its appeal. Add to that its versatility, which is why it can hold its own in salads, soups, and more. However, the kernel isn't the only thing you can take advantage of, as a naked corn cob can still have its use, so don't throw it away and use it for corn stock instead.
Surprising as it might be, Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about how to reuse naked corn cobs by adding them to your smoker for a more succulent meat. Abdoo encourages, "You can use leftover corn cobs in place of wood chips, just make sure they're fully dried and clean before burning." This is because, like with any wet material, they won't generate enough smoke or heat. It's not just for show, as Abdoo also highlights the flavors it can contribute: "When paired with another fuel, they can add a subtle, sweet smokiness to your barbecue that's very pleasant, especially if that's the flavor profile you're aiming for." It's such a smart tip, and perhaps one of the easiest ways to avoid food waste, allowing you to be resourceful while boosting the flavor profile of your dish.
Other ways to reuse naked corn cobs
However, take note of one caveat: You still need charcoal or wood to make it work. Consider what flavors you're aiming for while smoking your meat to choose the best fuel combo. If you're not ready to throw your naked cobs in the smoker just yet, you can always put them in an airtight container and store them in the freezer for later. Some would tell you that you haven't used a naked corn cob to its fullest potential until you milk it, so really, the possibilities are (almost) endless. Not only do you have a nutritious snack, but you also have a flexible ingredient that can be used afterward.
With the prices of grocery items rising, it's the perfect time to get creative. Another way to reuse naked corn cobs is by making corn stock. Just toss them into the pot with water and let it slow cook for an hour, without forgetting to add a dash of salt. The best part is how you can use it in a variety of recipes, including risotto or as your very own soup base. Even more surprising is how you can make jelly with leftover cobs, which works beautifully on bread. All it takes is just 10 minutes of boiling them in a pot. You'll need the water to stir in the pectin to create the right consistency for the sweet jelly.