Reuse Naked Corn Cobs In Your Smoker For More Succulent Meat. Here's How It Works

Eating corn is like the human equivalent of giving a puzzle toy to a dog as an enrichment activity. It helps curb boredom through interactive munching, and the interesting textures add to its appeal. Add to that its versatility, which is why it can hold its own in salads, soups, and more. However, the kernel isn't the only thing you can take advantage of, as a naked corn cob can still have its use, so don't throw it away and use it for corn stock instead.

Surprising as it might be, Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about how to reuse naked corn cobs by adding them to your smoker for a more succulent meat. Abdoo encourages, "You can use leftover corn cobs in place of wood chips, just make sure they're fully dried and clean before burning." This is because, like with any wet material, they won't generate enough smoke or heat. It's not just for show, as Abdoo also highlights the flavors it can contribute: "When paired with another fuel, they can add a subtle, sweet smokiness to your barbecue that's very pleasant, especially if that's the flavor profile you're aiming for." It's such a smart tip, and perhaps one of the easiest ways to avoid food waste, allowing you to be resourceful while boosting the flavor profile of your dish.