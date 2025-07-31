You Haven't Used A Naked Corn Cob To Its Full Potential Until You Milk It

Corn is such an interesting food, and you can use it to make all sorts of delicious meals, from a simple air-fried corn on the cob to a Trinidadian corn boil. But oftentimes, after you've sliced off those golden corn kernels for a recipe or snack, it's tempting to toss the bare cob into the compost or trash. However, that naked corn cob is still capable of making something special: corn milk. Milking your corn cob is a simple technique that helps you pull out every last drop of flavor from your fresh summer corn. Corn milk is the starchy, creamy liquid left behind in the cob after you've removed all the kernels. The milk comes from the juicy bits that cling to the cob, deep in those little kernel pockets. And when you scrape the cob down, you squeeze out all that goodness.

After you've taken out the kernels (preferably using Ina Garten's no-mess corn-cutting method), hold the stripped cob over your bowl. Then, take the dull side of the knife and firmly scrape it down the length of the cob. You'll see a pale, creamy liquid come out. That's corn milk. It doesn't take long, but the payoff is major, especially in recipes where corn is the star. You're not just getting more flavor, but also drawing the texture of the corn at its sweetest, most tender point. If you're taking the time to cut your own kernels, milking the cob should be your next step.