When Buying Frozen Shrimp, One Big Clue Tells If You've Got A Bad Bag

Contrary to how enticing those shrimp may look displayed on ice at the seafood counter, it comes as a surprise to most that it's actually a mistake to buy fresh shrimp from the grocery store. The fact is that all shrimp are frozen soon after they are caught, even the ones you see on display at the grocery store seafood counter. The only difference between those ones and frozen ones is that the "fresh" shrimp have been thawed. So, unless you live by the ocean and are buying your shrimp fresh off the boat, it's always best to opt for frozen shrimp.

Not all frozen shrimp are created equal, though, and when examining them, there is one big tip-off that will tell you if you should pass on a bag. If the frozen shrimp you are considering buying show any signs of freezer burn (hardened white ice crystals, discoloration), it's a red flag. Freezer burn is a sign that the shrimp have been partially thawed before being frozen again, or that they have not been handled well during their first freeze, and both of these scenarios will negatively affect both the taste and texture of the shrimp.