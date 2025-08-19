When Buying Frozen Shrimp, One Big Clue Tells If You've Got A Bad Bag
Contrary to how enticing those shrimp may look displayed on ice at the seafood counter, it comes as a surprise to most that it's actually a mistake to buy fresh shrimp from the grocery store. The fact is that all shrimp are frozen soon after they are caught, even the ones you see on display at the grocery store seafood counter. The only difference between those ones and frozen ones is that the "fresh" shrimp have been thawed. So, unless you live by the ocean and are buying your shrimp fresh off the boat, it's always best to opt for frozen shrimp.
Not all frozen shrimp are created equal, though, and when examining them, there is one big tip-off that will tell you if you should pass on a bag. If the frozen shrimp you are considering buying show any signs of freezer burn (hardened white ice crystals, discoloration), it's a red flag. Freezer burn is a sign that the shrimp have been partially thawed before being frozen again, or that they have not been handled well during their first freeze, and both of these scenarios will negatively affect both the taste and texture of the shrimp.
How to choose the best frozen shrimp
Frozen shrimp come in two forms: Block frozen or IQF (Individually Quick Frozen), and it's recommended to choose IQF shrimp whenever possible. There are a few reasons for this, but when it comes to freezer burn, it's because block frozen shrimp are more prone to developing it, and this is because they are exposed to more air during the freezing process. IQF shrimp are less likely to develop ice crystals as they have been flash frozen individually and are glazed with a thin layer of ice afterwards. This process helps maintain their flavor and texture, but also protects against dehydration and oxidation, both of which contribute to freezer burn.
IQF shrimp are also more convenient as it's possible to take however many you need to prepare from the bag, and keep the rest in the freezer, whereas with block shrimp, it's necessary to defrost the entire block at the same time. It's important to note that IQF shrimp need a little bit of a different defrosting method than the block shrimp in order to maintain their texture and flavor. It's best to defrost them slowly, ideally for 12 hours in the fridge after rinsing off the glaze off with cold water. If you are short on time, there are methods to safely defrost shrimp overnight or in a hurry, keeping in mind that thawing shrimp too quickly may affect the texture as well, resulting in less firm shrimp once they are cooked.