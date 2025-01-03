What Does It Mean To Glaze A Fish Before Freezing It?

Whether you're a connoisseur of salmon, prefer something milder like halibut, or enjoy the delicate sweetness of mahi-mahi, fresh fish is not only tasty but a great source of protein. Unfortunately, even if you store fresh fish in the fridge, it only keeps for a few days at the most. But that doesn't necessarily mean you need to prepare it right away. Freezing is a smart way to preserve the fish's quality and get the most for your money. But, freezing is something that must be done the right way to maximize freshness and flavor — and that's where glazing comes in.

While wrapping your fish in plastic wrap, or — even better, a vacuum-sealed bag — might get the job done, a glaze is the ultimate storage hack to get the most out of your fish for the longest period of time. Simply put, glaze refers to a layer of frozen water that surrounds the fish. This ice creates a protective moisture barrier that locks in flavor and texture. It also prevents the fish from having any contact with air, meaning you'll get none of that pesky freezer burn. The less oxygen inside of the container you store your fish in, the better.