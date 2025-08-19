How To Grill Sea Bass For Perfectly Juicy Meat And Ultra-Crispy Skin

A beautiful piece of fish at the seafood store or even the supermarket always seems to pack the promise of a quick elegant dinner. A lot of those fillets cook faster than plenty of other proteins, and they usually require little more than a bit of oil, salt, pepper, and maybe a squeeze of lemon to reach peak form. But of course, the delicate composition that makes all those lovely aquatic options so speedily prepared can also make them just a little tricky to work with. So Chowhound asked Lei Jiang, chef de cuisine at The Fulton by Jean-Georges, for his exclusive tips on grilling flavorful sea bass to perfection (read: juicy flesh with crispy skin). The Fulton is a New York City seafood fave, and it's among culinary celebrity Ina Garten's favorite restaurants in the world. Jiang's elite method requires that you ultimately fire the fish skin-side down for the majority of the time, but the prep work for the best grilled sea bass begins on the flip side before you even light the fire.

"A great trick is to leave the fish skin-side up and uncovered in the fridge overnight," Jiang says. "This helps dry the skin for better crisping." He also cautions that one must start with a clean grill and advises that home cooks scrub the grates in advance. You should have plenty of time while the bass chills out. Jiang also says a long grill spatula is compulsory for what little turning will follow. Once your tools are gathered and sparkling you can ignite the flame.