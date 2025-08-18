Bobby Flay's 3 Go-To Cuts Of Steak For The Grill

Chef Bobby Flay undoubtedly knows his way around a grill, so it should be little surprise that he has some pointers when it comes to choosing steak. He's highlighted three grill-time favorites: ribeye, New York strip, and filet mignon. But if you're buying these cuts, there are important differences to know.

Much of the difference comes down to the marbling, the slim streaks of fat that run through a steak, in Flay's favorite cuts. Ribeyes generally have more of it, and since fat equals flavor in the steak world, ribeyes have a beefy swagger, while also being tender and juicy. New York strip also features ample marbling, although it's a little leaner than ribeye and a tad less tender (some diners appreciate the firmness). Filet mignon, however, takes a different direction: While it's praised for its tenderness (it's cut from a part of the cow doesn't get worked out much), it's also quite lean, without that wallop of beefy flavor. Some say the beefy flavor is just more subtle, although detractors that argue that the leanness makes it an overrated steak cut.

These differences matter when it comes to grilling. Filet mignon's leanness means you'll want to be careful cooking it, as it dries out easily. Consider going more rare than you otherwise would; meanwhile, thanks to their fat, ribeyes and New York strips are more flexible when it comes to cooking. (That said, many chefs argue that well done is a terrible idea, and Flay, who likes his steak medium, probably agrees.) When grilling a high-fat ribeye, though, trim excess fat and cook over low heat to guard against flare ups caused by rendered fat dripping onto your heating element.