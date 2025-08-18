Bobby Flay's 3 Go-To Cuts Of Steak For The Grill
Chef Bobby Flay undoubtedly knows his way around a grill, so it should be little surprise that he has some pointers when it comes to choosing steak. He's highlighted three grill-time favorites: ribeye, New York strip, and filet mignon. But if you're buying these cuts, there are important differences to know.
Much of the difference comes down to the marbling, the slim streaks of fat that run through a steak, in Flay's favorite cuts. Ribeyes generally have more of it, and since fat equals flavor in the steak world, ribeyes have a beefy swagger, while also being tender and juicy. New York strip also features ample marbling, although it's a little leaner than ribeye and a tad less tender (some diners appreciate the firmness). Filet mignon, however, takes a different direction: While it's praised for its tenderness (it's cut from a part of the cow doesn't get worked out much), it's also quite lean, without that wallop of beefy flavor. Some say the beefy flavor is just more subtle, although detractors that argue that the leanness makes it an overrated steak cut.
These differences matter when it comes to grilling. Filet mignon's leanness means you'll want to be careful cooking it, as it dries out easily. Consider going more rare than you otherwise would; meanwhile, thanks to their fat, ribeyes and New York strips are more flexible when it comes to cooking. (That said, many chefs argue that well done is a terrible idea, and Flay, who likes his steak medium, probably agrees.) When grilling a high-fat ribeye, though, trim excess fat and cook over low heat to guard against flare ups caused by rendered fat dripping onto your heating element.
Some other differences to know
It's also important to note that both New York strip and ribeye steaks may come with a bone in them (although it's relatively uncommon for New York strip); filet mignon is always boneless. Choosing between the two is subjective: Some prefer the extra fat injection that comes with the bone, along with the extra tenderness and juiciness its insulative properties bring. Others prefer the more even cooking you can get from the boneless version. Know that bones take longer to heat up, so you may need extra time, and the area around the bone may be less cooked than the rest of the steak.
A final key difference between Flay's top three steak cuts is price. Filet mignon is considered one of the most upscale cuts around, partly because the average cow will only yield about a pound of filet mignon. As a result, prices can be anywhere from $20 to $50 a pound, and potentially more. While more affordable, ribeye is still a relatively luxurious steak, with prices around $16 to $20 per pound at regular supermarkets. New York strip is the cheaper of the three, but not by too much: You can find it for around $14 per pound (although sometimes more).
No matter which cut you pick, you'll probably want some sides to go with your grilled steak. Flay often goes for classics like baked potatoes, fries, or creamed spinach — but the sky's the limit; follow wherever your tastes lead.