The Easiest Dorm Room Coffee Setup To Keep Caffeinated At All Hours

There's so much to consider as you head off to college, especially if you're moving out on your own for the first time. And if a dorm room is your destination, you have to be extra-careful about balancing necessities with fun decor, all of which has to fit into a couple hundred (often shared) feet of space. But in addition to buying extra-long sheets and toiletries, you may be wondering: "How can I maintain my morning coffee habit — without resorting to cafeteria coffee?" The best answer seems to be a simple French press.

If you've never used a French press before, it's easy to learn. Put coarsely ground beans in the bottom of your French press pot and fill it with hot water (195 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit). Let your French press coffee steep for about four minutes before using the plunger to push the grounds to the bottom and pouring the hot liquid into your cup.

There are many reasons why the French press is ideal for dorm room dwellers. It doesn't take up too much space and it's easy to use as well. You can even select varying sizes of French press brewers depending on what you need. Make enough to share with a new friend or a single serving just for you. Or, if you purchase a larger French press, simply use less coffee and water in order to make a smaller serving. Clean-up is fairly simple as well and it doesn't require any paper filters like a drip machine; as long as the pot doesn't break, you're set.