The Mountain Dew Flavor That Should Stay Far Away From Your Cup

Mountain Dew has been offering sodas to the nation since the 1940s. After more than 80 years on the shelves, it's now one of the nation's most well-known caffeinated drinks, and most fans of the brand already have a go-to flavor. For those who don't, Chowhound decided to taste test and rank seven Mountain Dew flavors to help out those who are still undecided. Unfortunately, there was one that let us down the most. No matter how thirsty you are, you'll want to avoid the zero-sugar Baja Blast Mountain Dew.

The major issue with this drink is that the artificial flavorings linger on the tongue, overriding the usually refreshing Mountain Dew experience. Even if you like your soda on the sweet side, the zero-sugar Baja Blast — ironically enough — tastes overwhelmingly sugary. The drink is supposed to taste like tropical lime, but no tropical fruit or lime notes shine through at all. Much like other diet sodas you should definitely avoid buying, this zero-sugar drink just isn't for anyone.