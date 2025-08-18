The Mountain Dew Flavor That Should Stay Far Away From Your Cup
Mountain Dew has been offering sodas to the nation since the 1940s. After more than 80 years on the shelves, it's now one of the nation's most well-known caffeinated drinks, and most fans of the brand already have a go-to flavor. For those who don't, Chowhound decided to taste test and rank seven Mountain Dew flavors to help out those who are still undecided. Unfortunately, there was one that let us down the most. No matter how thirsty you are, you'll want to avoid the zero-sugar Baja Blast Mountain Dew.
The major issue with this drink is that the artificial flavorings linger on the tongue, overriding the usually refreshing Mountain Dew experience. Even if you like your soda on the sweet side, the zero-sugar Baja Blast — ironically enough — tastes overwhelmingly sugary. The drink is supposed to taste like tropical lime, but no tropical fruit or lime notes shine through at all. Much like other diet sodas you should definitely avoid buying, this zero-sugar drink just isn't for anyone.
Is Mountain Dew's zero-sugar Baja Blast really that bad?
Opinions are mixed about the zero-sugar Baja Blast Mountain Dew. While some agree that this is one of the worst Mountain Dew flavors, it's not always the intense sugary flavor that earns it a bad reputation. Some reviewers say that the drink tastes watery, slightly sour, or lacks flavor entirely. Without the corn syrup that's present in the full-sugar Baja Blast Mountain Dew, which actually landed in first place in our ranking, the flavor is just a bit off and the texture is too thin.
If you're already used to zero-sugar drinks, you might welcome the muted flavors of the zero-sugar Baja Blast — and maybe even prefer it over the full-sugar version. Still, if you're into vibrant flavors that pack a punch, then the zero-sugar Baja Blast will be lackluster. While the original Baja Blast is pretty well-received by Mountain Dew drinkers, the zero-sugar version is still extremely divisive. It comes down to the drink's imbalance and the hard-to-ignore lingering aftertaste, which might be a sign to crack out the ingredients to make your own homemade Mountain Dew Baja Blast drink instead.