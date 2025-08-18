Is That Real Cheese On Those Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwiches?

Jimmy Dean sandwiches are a lifesaver in the morning, a way to get a hot breakfast without the effort of cooking or waiting in a fast-food line. They're not meant to be gourmet. Instead, they're an easy way to get a filling meal made with foods we all can pronounce — meat, biscuits, and eggs, all tied together with a slice of ooey-gooey cheese. But whether that cheese is actually real depends on what you consider to be "real cheese." Jimmy Dean uses American cheese on its breakfast sandwiches — a type of yellow cheese that the FDA calls "Pasteurized Process American Cheese," and one that contains a little more than just cheese in the recipe.

Just like the eggs on the Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches, American cheese is a blended product, typically containing two or more specific cheese types along with added ingredients like emulsifiers to give it a great texture. Some say you should avoid buying synthetic, heavily processed, shelf-stable cheese products that look like food but are mostly made of additives. But American cheese is popular for a reason. It's the most meltable cheese out there, making it a go-to for the grill, ham and cheese sandwiches, and gooey cheese dips.