Never Cook On A Public Grill Without This Crucial Prep Step

Let's talk about grilling in public. While many home cooks cherish their very own grill (gas or charcoal, both produce tasty results), it's best to not discount the utility of the public option. At parks across the country, there are perfectly useful grills ready to cook up juicy hot dogs (poach them before grilling and thank us later) at the drop of a hat. Still, many avoid using public grills due to safety concerns. However, one simple tool can allay any unnecessary food safety concerns: aluminum foil. Simply roll out a layer of foil large enough to cover the grates, making sure that it is placed shiny side down, and wrap the edges of it around the grates, pressing it taut. Then, puncture the foil with a fork or sharp knife, poking small holes throughout. This will help with airflow when cooking, as total coverage can suppress or snuff out your flame entirely.

Now, it's important to note that cooking straight on a public grill is perfectly safe, especially if you make sure to clean off the surface and preheat it before adding your food (heat kills germs). However, foil does add an extra layer of protection, and can also help your food cook more evenly.