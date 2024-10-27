Never Cook On A Public Grill Without This Crucial Prep Step
Let's talk about grilling in public. While many home cooks cherish their very own grill (gas or charcoal, both produce tasty results), it's best to not discount the utility of the public option. At parks across the country, there are perfectly useful grills ready to cook up juicy hot dogs (poach them before grilling and thank us later) at the drop of a hat. Still, many avoid using public grills due to safety concerns. However, one simple tool can allay any unnecessary food safety concerns: aluminum foil. Simply roll out a layer of foil large enough to cover the grates, making sure that it is placed shiny side down, and wrap the edges of it around the grates, pressing it taut. Then, puncture the foil with a fork or sharp knife, poking small holes throughout. This will help with airflow when cooking, as total coverage can suppress or snuff out your flame entirely.
Now, it's important to note that cooking straight on a public grill is perfectly safe, especially if you make sure to clean off the surface and preheat it before adding your food (heat kills germs). However, foil does add an extra layer of protection, and can also help your food cook more evenly.
When to foil, when to skip
While using foil on a public, charcoal grill can be a handy hack for better cooking, it can prove detrimental for other grills, such as those that use a gas heat source, as it obstructs the flow of air, and could be harmful to your appliance's long-term functionality. Additionally, if you're using a foil layer for safety purposes, you can skip this step if you're grilling at home, as it's easier to clean your own grill more thoroughly.
However, using a foil layer on your home charcoal grill can be a great hack when cooking certain foods. For instance, a layer of aluminum foil can help distribute heat more evenly. It can make it easier to cook dishes with smaller components, such as shrimp or chopped peppers. Of course, you don't have to cover your entire cook top in order to get the benefit of cooking on foil. For example, if you're grilling corn, you can wrap the veggie in foil so that it steams as it cooks. You can also wrap more delicate proteins that might otherwise fall apart on the grill, such as fish like cod, in a foil packet. This will infuse your fish with wonderful flavor without the possibility of sticking that comes with direct grilling.