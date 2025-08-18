Where Anthony Bourdain Ate Italian Beef On Every Trip To Chicago

The Windy City has endless boasting rights when it comes to foodie-related feats. Not only did the city invent deep-dish pizza and the Chicago-style hot dog, but also the rule-bending yet genius lettuce-in-burrito tradition that makes Chicago taquerias controversial but loved. Arguably one of the most notable Chicagoan culinary inventions which became truly popularized in the 1970s, is the Italian beef sandwich — a savory must-have when visiting the city. Chef and traveling TV food host Anthony Bourdain also thought Chicago was one of the best places to plate up an Italian beef that hit the spot. His absolute favorite place to enjoy it when visiting Chi-Town? Johnnie's Beef.

Johnnie's Beef is a staple in the Chicago area, with a history of bringing Italian beef and other classics to the city since 1961. Located in Elmwood Park, the eatery is known to be one the region's most notable family-owned and operated Italian beef eateries. Anthony Bourdain took a liking to the restaurant, sharing in an interview with Thrillist that, "Either on my way into town or out of town, I'm going Italian beef at Johnnie's." The late celebrity chef also once shared an image of his Italian beef meal at Johnnie's Beef on his Instagram account with the caption, "The glory that is Chicago." Johnnie's Beef stood out as one of the (many) restaurants in Chicago that were Bourdain's favorites.