How The Betty Crocker Cookbook Did Potato Salad A Little Differently
There's no doubt about it, mid-century recipes often have ingredient combinations that would be considered questionable at best today. From infusing gelatin into savory dishes (Summer Salad Pie, anyone?) to adding hot dogs to, well, anything, culinary trends have come a long way in the past 60 years. That being said, one mid-century recipe may have stood the test of time: Betty Crocker's Potato Salad.
While the recipe contains many of the typical potato salad staples — think relish, onions, boiled potatoes, and celery — it also contains an unexpected twist: French dressing. The tangy, sweet, vinegary addition works surprisingly well, creating an exciting and unexpected twist on the typical mayo-heavy side dish. You can use bottled salad dressing for the recipe, or you can go the extra mile and create your own. If you decide to whip up French dressing at home, try Judy Garland's signature French dressing recipe; it's loaded with paprika, vinegar, and a bit of sugar, which is perfect for infusing flavor into your potato salad.
Other mid-century potato salad tips
Adding French dressing to potato salad isn't the only vintage tip that can elevate your signature picnic side dish. A seriously vintage potato salad recipe from 1890 recommends using cream, egg yolks, and vinegar to create a dressing. Mayo was certainly around at the time, but it seems it didn't quite make it's way into the world of potato salad just yet. Besides, adding cream to your potato salad creates a super indulgent flavor. If you want to stick to a French dressing-like taste, try adding a bit of ketchup or tomato paste to this blend. You can also try boiling your potatoes in half-and-half before adding them to potato salad to create an even more luxurious, rich flavor.
If you're going for a true '60s vibe, don't just consider the ingredients in your potato salad — consider the presentation as well. Place your potato salad on bright green lettuce leaves before serving, dust the surface with a generous amount of paprika, and top the dish with a few sprigs of fresh dill.