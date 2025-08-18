How The Betty Crocker Cookbook Did Potato Salad A Little Differently

There's no doubt about it, mid-century recipes often have ingredient combinations that would be considered questionable at best today. From infusing gelatin into savory dishes (Summer Salad Pie, anyone?) to adding hot dogs to, well, anything, culinary trends have come a long way in the past 60 years. That being said, one mid-century recipe may have stood the test of time: Betty Crocker's Potato Salad.

While the recipe contains many of the typical potato salad staples — think relish, onions, boiled potatoes, and celery — it also contains an unexpected twist: French dressing. The tangy, sweet, vinegary addition works surprisingly well, creating an exciting and unexpected twist on the typical mayo-heavy side dish. You can use bottled salad dressing for the recipe, or you can go the extra mile and create your own. If you decide to whip up French dressing at home, try Judy Garland's signature French dressing recipe; it's loaded with paprika, vinegar, and a bit of sugar, which is perfect for infusing flavor into your potato salad.