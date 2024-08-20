Judy Garland's Salad Recipe Holds The Secret To Perfectly Dressed Greens

Actress and singer Judy Garland is most remembered for her role as the homesick Dorothy Gale in "The Wizard of Oz." While the Oscar-winning performer made the film's sparkling ruby red slippers famous, she also had a hack for enhancing greens that has stood the test of time. According to the book "What Actors Eat When They Eat!," Garland claimed that her method for preparing a salad ensured the greens were flavorful and thoroughly coated in dressing. The book by Rex Lease and Kenneth Harlan was published in 1939, the same year Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer released "The Wizard of Oz," when Garland was likely only 16 or 17 years old. The young star insisted that her simple recipe changed her perspective on vegetables, and her easy hack is one worth trying next time you're looking to upgrade your greens.

Though she achieved insurmountable fame at a young age, Garland, like many of us, grew up with a distaste for vegetables. Salads can be bland, boring, and flavorless. Plus, some bites are drenched in dressing, while others are dry and lacking in seasoning. The key to recreating Garland's dynamic salad is to get the right balance of ingredients and to use your hands to incorporate the dressing.