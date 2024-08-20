Judy Garland's Salad Recipe Holds The Secret To Perfectly Dressed Greens
Actress and singer Judy Garland is most remembered for her role as the homesick Dorothy Gale in "The Wizard of Oz." While the Oscar-winning performer made the film's sparkling ruby red slippers famous, she also had a hack for enhancing greens that has stood the test of time. According to the book "What Actors Eat When They Eat!," Garland claimed that her method for preparing a salad ensured the greens were flavorful and thoroughly coated in dressing. The book by Rex Lease and Kenneth Harlan was published in 1939, the same year Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer released "The Wizard of Oz," when Garland was likely only 16 or 17 years old. The young star insisted that her simple recipe changed her perspective on vegetables, and her easy hack is one worth trying next time you're looking to upgrade your greens.
Though she achieved insurmountable fame at a young age, Garland, like many of us, grew up with a distaste for vegetables. Salads can be bland, boring, and flavorless. Plus, some bites are drenched in dressing, while others are dry and lacking in seasoning. The key to recreating Garland's dynamic salad is to get the right balance of ingredients and to use your hands to incorporate the dressing.
Skip the salad fork
Like many enduring kitchen secrets, Judy Garland's beloved salad dressing technique was passed down to her by a parent. Garland's mother first discovered this salad dressing combination that the singer claims transformed vegetables from something she disliked into her favorite food.
The recipe starts with the perfect ratio for a standard French dressing, consisting of olive oil, vinegar, salt, paprika, and garlic. She also included a teaspoon of sugar, which she said makes the mixture thick. She skipped the messy mixing bowl and combined the ingredients in a bottle. Shake the dressing mixture three times, letting the mixture set in between each shake. Once the dressing has been mixed, Garland instructed readers to simply pour the mixture over the salad. Then, to ensure no leaf goes unturned (or unflavored), Garland ditched the typical wooden salad fork and spoon. She swapped out the traditional salad utensils to incorporate the salad and dressing with her hands. This step, she said, will allow you to feel that all the vegetable components have been covered in dressing.
Step up your salad
The body of Judy Garland's salad is composed of a colorful base of lettuce hearts, celery, watercress, carrots, tomato, olives, green peas, and endives. Garland was also sure to emphasize that she liked her salads crisp. To ensure that your veggies taste celeb-approved and restaurant-fresh, try chilling your salad dish in advance. Simply set your bowl or plate in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes before serving. It's also important to purchase firm, ripe, in-season produce, thoroughly dry fruits and vegetables after washing, and store produce properly to achieve restaurant-worthy salads and avoid a wilted lunch. Seasoning your salad ingredients with a little salt and pepper also gives the dish a necessary boost of flavor, and it will help draw out any unnecessary moisture that might weigh down your perfect appetizer.
If you're a dressing lover who needs every bite bursting with flavor, you might want to take a page from Garland's book.