Give A Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwich A Flavor Boost With One Unexpected Bread Move

If you already know how to make the viral chopped Italian sandwich at home, preparing a Caesar salad-based alternative isn't much different. Whether you're using chopped salami and banana peppers or crisp romaine and Parmesan cheese, both sandwiches start with a base of thick and crusty bread. Yet, in order to hone in on the salad's prominent garlic flavor, you may want to give your next Caesar salad sandwich a noteworthy upgrade.

More specifically, to make the best-tasting chicken Caesar salad sandwich, rub raw garlic on your bread of choice before filling both sides with crisp greens, cooked chicken, and creamy dressing. Rubbing your sandwich bread with raw garlic brings out the flavor of garlic-infused Caesar dressing. Better yet, your bread takes on the flavor of savory croutons, especially when toasted.

Before you try this simple hack, make sure to choose the best bread for the job. Instead of using a variety of store-bought white breads, use a sturdier option that toasts well and can handle extra moist toppings. A crusty French baguette, Italian-style loaf, or individual hoagie rolls work well.

After you prepare the Caesar salad and cook your chicken, spread butter on both halves of your bread and toast them in the oven. Once the bread is perfectly toasted yet still warm, firmly rub raw garlic cloves against each toasted surface. As you rub, the garlic will meld into the bread bit by bit. Now you have an ideal base for a delightful Caesar salad sandwich: buttery garlic bread.