The Simple Way To Keep Ants Out Of Your Kitchen Is Probably Already Hiding In Your Bathroom
Ants can be some of the most annoying guests that show up in your home uninvited. They're one of those tiny problems that feel wildly annoying, and ants in your garden or kitchen, where food lives, can put a damper on your supply. While there are plenty of sprays and traps out there, you might not need to go that far, because the solution could already be sitting in your bathroom. Baby powder, the same stuff you use after a shower, is surprisingly good at keeping ants away. It works because baby powders contain talc, a mineral that ants can't stand. The texture and scent interfere with the chemical trails ants use to navigate. Without those trails, the rest of the colony gets confused and stops showing up.
What makes talcum powder a much more tolerant choice than traditional pesticides is that it is generally considered non-toxic around kids and pets, especially in small amounts and low-traffic areas. So if you've got a few persistent ants and don't love the idea of spraying chemicals near your food, this is a low-effort, low-risk solution. However, the key with getting baby powder to work effectively is to figure out where the ants are coming in from. Watch them for a few minutes and trace the trail, because you'll usually find a crack in the wall or by the window ledge. Sometimes, you could have a gap somewhere unexpected that you had no clue about, such as near the kitchen sink or in the pantry.
The strategy to keeping ants at bay
Once you've found the entry point, sprinkle a thin line of baby powder there. You don't need much. A substitute for baby powder in this case is chalk, which disrupts their communication signals as well, and both create a barrier that ants are reluctant to cross. Now, before you coat the kitchen in powder, let's talk strategy. Focus on the entry point you identified along with other possible sources, which are likely to be the cracks, baseboards, windowsills, and under the cabinets in your home. Use a spoon or your fingers for control, and only apply to clean, dry surfaces. If the area gets wet, you'll need to reapply. Don't overdo it near outlets or electronics, because all you need is a light dusting.
You might still see a few ants wandering afterward, but there's no need to panic. That doesn't mean it's not working. The powder disrupts the trail, so the ones inside may look lost, but the rest won't be able to follow. And be sure to clean your counters, rinse sticky jars, and take out the trash regularly for extra protection. These are just some tips to keep pantry pests away. And if you're after some extra security, coffee grounds are also a quick pest control hack.