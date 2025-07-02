The Simple Way To Keep Ants Out Of Your Kitchen Is Probably Already Hiding In Your Bathroom

Ants can be some of the most annoying guests that show up in your home uninvited. They're one of those tiny problems that feel wildly annoying, and ants in your garden or kitchen, where food lives, can put a damper on your supply. While there are plenty of sprays and traps out there, you might not need to go that far, because the solution could already be sitting in your bathroom. Baby powder, the same stuff you use after a shower, is surprisingly good at keeping ants away. It works because baby powders contain talc, a mineral that ants can't stand. The texture and scent interfere with the chemical trails ants use to navigate. Without those trails, the rest of the colony gets confused and stops showing up.

What makes talcum powder a much more tolerant choice than traditional pesticides is that it is generally considered non-toxic around kids and pets, especially in small amounts and low-traffic areas. So if you've got a few persistent ants and don't love the idea of spraying chemicals near your food, this is a low-effort, low-risk solution. However, the key with getting baby powder to work effectively is to figure out where the ants are coming in from. Watch them for a few minutes and trace the trail, because you'll usually find a crack in the wall or by the window ledge. Sometimes, you could have a gap somewhere unexpected that you had no clue about, such as near the kitchen sink or in the pantry.