How To Choose The Right Kitchen Layout For A Tiny Cottage Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A kitchen's layout can make or break the whole space. Cooking can instantly go from effortless to a cramped mess that makes creating even a two-ingredient homemade pasta challenging, depending on the way you utilize the area. Fortunately, it doesn't have to be all that hard. Cara Woodhouse, author of "It's a Mood: Your home. Your vibe.," told Chowhound all about choosing the right kitchen layout for a tiny cottage space. "I usually lean toward galley or L-shaped layouts because they make the most of a tight footprint while allowing for flow and function," she said. Plus, galleys, in particular, are cheaper to make due to their smaller scale, which uses less flooring. With more cash left for other kitchen essentials, this allows for a more flexible budget. L-shaped layouts, on the other hand, provide a breezy design for improved workflow. Usually seen in open kitchens, they also create an illusion of a bigger space. Maintaining this appearance is an unspoken rule of styling a cottage kitchen that doesn't feel cramped.

Woodhouse, who recently partnered with Monogram to share home design tips, highlighted the versatile appeal of Monogram's appliances and how they can provide ample storage without compromising on luxury features. As such, with the right planning, even a tiny cottage space can be equipped with a fully functional space — frills and all — like a bigger-sized kitchen.