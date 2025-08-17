This Chain Quietly Turned A Local Hawaiian Meal Into A Global Favorite

In 1999, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue changed the culinary scene forever, introducing the world to one of Hawaii's most traditional meals, an iconic trio of macaroni salad, rice, and barbecued meat. In Hawaii, it's known as plate lunch — a meal that originated among workers on sugar cane plantations and is still served on local dinner tables at least once a week. At L&L, you get to build a plate starting with a couple of scoops of rice, a catch of the day (usually battered fish) and a simple, creamy mac salad. Then, add your choice of barbecued chicken or kalua pork to finish off the plate. It's branded as "Hawaii's comfort food", a meal built like it came out of your auntie's kitchen in Honolulu.

If you'd never been to Hawaii before the Late '90's, you probably had never heard of "plate lunch", though the rice-macaroni salad-barbecue combo isn't anything new. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue founders Johnson Kam and Eddie Flores, Jr. introduced the phrase in 1999 when they established the first location of their chain restaurant in California. Now, you can get a taste of Hawaiian-style home cooking in more than 230 locations in the U.S. and Japan — and in 2024, L&L was recognized among Yelp's fastest-growing brands in America (per Yelp).