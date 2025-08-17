The Unexpected Connection Between Singer Jason Mraz And Chipotle's Avocados

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is best known for his laid-back acoustic music, particularly hits like "I'm Yours." As with many other music artists, Mraz has other side projects and business ventures — but it's not the typical cologne line or tequila bottle. Two years after his first album release, Mraz bought farmland near San Diego, California. In 2015, after years of farming on this land, he founded Mraz Family Farms. The organic farm grows avocados each year, and this is what makes the unlikely connection between him and the fast casual restaurant pioneer, Chipotle.

Mraz Family Farms, although a rather small farm, supplies Chipotle with 34,000 pounds of avocados each year, which are used for the chain's guacamole. On a daily basis, Chipotle goes through as many as 231,000 avocados, as each batch of guacamole requires 70 avocados – one store may go through two or three batches in a day. Another relatively unknown fact about Chipotle is that it uses leftover avocado pits to dye T-shirts!

Many other farms also supply Chipotle with avocados to keep up with the high demand, but Mraz and the chain are further connected. In April 2021, Chipotle launched its Aluminaries Project, an accelerator program supporting startups building sustainable and equitable food systems. Jason Mraz joined as a mentor, bringing his hands-on experience in organic farming to the table.