Burnt Cookies Are A Thing Of The Past With This Quick And Easy Solution

No judgement if your favorite kind of cookie is from Pepperidge Farm or sold by Girl Scouts (Thin Mints from the freezer — yes please), but there's something intangibly satisfying about a batch of warm, fresh, homemade cookies. Whether it's your grandma's snickerdoodles or a batch of chewy coconut chocolate chip from a food blog, homemade versions seem to build memories. Maybe it's the full sensory experience of mixing and the scent of them baking, or maybe it's sharing them; either way, baking seems to feed the soul as much as the body.

This holds true even when the worst happens, such as pulling a batch from the oven only to find they're scorched on the bottom. While no one wants to eat burned cookies, this can serve as both a learning opportunity and a lesson in ingenuity. Even as you're contemplating what went wrong, you can easily get to work salvaging the burned batch instead of simply tossing them; all you need is a box grater or microplane and a tiny bit of elbow grease. Very gently rasp the burned area of the cookie over the smallest holes on your grater, or the top of a microplane, after they've cooled and hardened a bit. This removes the bitter-tasting burned areas so you can still enjoy the fruits (or chocolate chips) of your labor. After all, the burned part is just on the outside — the inner layers are likely still delicious.