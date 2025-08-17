Fridge Doors Hold More Than Magnets If You Use This Dollar Tree Trick

Dollar Tree has plenty of space-saving finds, like a metal towel bar perfect for hanging paper towels. Another one involves an unexpected use of your refrigerator doors. In short, you can take advantage of Dollar Tree's small stationery bins to create additional storage space on the outside of your fridge door.

All you have to do is attach some extra-strength magnets to the bins using glue and pop them onto your fridge — setting them up only takes a couple of minutes. Once the bins are in place, they can hold items such as seasoning packets, instant oat packets, stationery, or any other light items. Moreover, this is an ideal spot for fast food sauce packets, assuming you don't need to refrigerate them.

The outside of the fridge is often an overlooked storage area, but it can be quite practical. By keeping these things within arm's reach but off the countertop, you free up space for food prep without having to rearrange your kitchen. Regardless of how you style the bins on your appliance, it's a small change that can make your kitchen feel much more organized.