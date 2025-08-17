Fridge Doors Hold More Than Magnets If You Use This Dollar Tree Trick
Dollar Tree has plenty of space-saving finds, like a metal towel bar perfect for hanging paper towels. Another one involves an unexpected use of your refrigerator doors. In short, you can take advantage of Dollar Tree's small stationery bins to create additional storage space on the outside of your fridge door.
All you have to do is attach some extra-strength magnets to the bins using glue and pop them onto your fridge — setting them up only takes a couple of minutes. Once the bins are in place, they can hold items such as seasoning packets, instant oat packets, stationery, or any other light items. Moreover, this is an ideal spot for fast food sauce packets, assuming you don't need to refrigerate them.
The outside of the fridge is often an overlooked storage area, but it can be quite practical. By keeping these things within arm's reach but off the countertop, you free up space for food prep without having to rearrange your kitchen. Regardless of how you style the bins on your appliance, it's a small change that can make your kitchen feel much more organized.
Getting the most out of this Dollar Tree hack
Since these bins stick directly to the fridge's exterior, it's best to choose lightweight items for the best results. For the most part, you should avoid storing heavy jars or anything breakable because too much weight will cause the bin to slide down the door and off the fridge. If you're using them for utensils, keep it to smaller items such as espresso spoons.
You can also dedicate certain bins to a specific purpose. For example, one bin can be dedicated to holding coffee supplies such as filters and sugar packets, whereas another can store letters and coupons. Moreover, if you typically pack lunches, a bin for lunchbox snacks like Fruit to Go can help streamline packing. Since Dollar Tree's bins are cheap, you can experiment with different styles until you find one that works best for your space, whether you prefer deep vertical pockets or shallow long ones.
Keep in mind that certain magnets can scratch stainless steel. That said, flat vinyl magnets should be fine so long as they sit flush on the fridge door. Using this Dollar Tree hack can make use of space that usually goes unused. More importantly, it's an easy, low-cost kitchen hack that will boost your kitchen's storage and keep the items you need at the ready. While this hack pertains to the exterior of your fridge, there are other Dollar Tree finds that keep the inside of your fridge clean and colorful.