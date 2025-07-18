The Clever Kitchen Storage Spot Most People Never Even Consider

Although these door frame shelves are certainly possible to build yourself, make sure you do your research ahead of time, taking careful measurements of the space, picking out sturdy materials, and ensuring everything is put together firmly. Building the shelves yourself has the advantage of giving you a lot of choice when it comes to the height of each shelf — you might want some extra tall ones to display your favorite cookbook, or some super narrow shelves to slide plates into. And, of course, you can paint them or add cute wallpaper on the bottom of each shelf if you want to better blend the space-saving shelves into your overall aesthetic.

There are some safety concerns you might want to keep in mind when it comes to door frame storage, especially if you live in an area prone to earthquakes or have kids who are likely to touch or run into the doorframe. Put heavier items down lower, so they don't hit anyone if they fall, and in general, stick with lighter, less breakable items. Think cookbooks, sturdier pots, potholders, and towels, or a plastic vase to hold wooden spoons. Cater to convenience, too, by keeping items you use more frequently lower down, so you don't have to get out the step stool every time you want a mixing bowl. And if you still don't have enough space? Try the chic kitchen storage hack of installing a peg rail to hang your most-used tools above the oven or the silverware drawer.