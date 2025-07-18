The Clever Kitchen Storage Spot Most People Never Even Consider
Let's be real: There's simply never enough space in the kitchen. Especially in the age of the internet, there's always some new appliance that, admittedly, would be super useful, but also occupies significant counter space or takes up a whole cabinet. In short, you've got to get creative to maximize your kitchen space — and sure, old-fashioned Lazy Susans are a great kitchen storage hack for decluttering, but one spot you might not have thought to utilize? The area around the kitchen doorframe.
This upside-down "U" shape of a doorframe is perfect for an out-of-the way series of shelves lining the rim, with vertically stacked shelves along the sides and a wider horizontal one along the top. Although this might be easier if shelves are already built-in around the door (so keep it in mind if you're planning a kitchen remodel), it is possible to DIY the shelves after the fact with stock cabinets, plywood, baseboards, molding, and a basic understanding of carpentry. It'll take a little extra work, but it might be worth it — the storage area it opens up is spacious, sturdy, and adds a unique architectural choice that lets you make use of every little corner in your kitchen.
Making this hack work
Although these door frame shelves are certainly possible to build yourself, make sure you do your research ahead of time, taking careful measurements of the space, picking out sturdy materials, and ensuring everything is put together firmly. Building the shelves yourself has the advantage of giving you a lot of choice when it comes to the height of each shelf — you might want some extra tall ones to display your favorite cookbook, or some super narrow shelves to slide plates into. And, of course, you can paint them or add cute wallpaper on the bottom of each shelf if you want to better blend the space-saving shelves into your overall aesthetic.
There are some safety concerns you might want to keep in mind when it comes to door frame storage, especially if you live in an area prone to earthquakes or have kids who are likely to touch or run into the doorframe. Put heavier items down lower, so they don't hit anyone if they fall, and in general, stick with lighter, less breakable items. Think cookbooks, sturdier pots, potholders, and towels, or a plastic vase to hold wooden spoons. Cater to convenience, too, by keeping items you use more frequently lower down, so you don't have to get out the step stool every time you want a mixing bowl. And if you still don't have enough space? Try the chic kitchen storage hack of installing a peg rail to hang your most-used tools above the oven or the silverware drawer.