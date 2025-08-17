Carla Hall's Genius Breadcrumb Swap Bring Mac And Cheese To A Whole New Level

Macaroni and cheese is a classic comfort food. The moment you pull the bubbly dish with perfectly browned crumbly topping out of the oven, you feel a tangible sense of nostalgia that takes you back to childhood. Chef and TV personality Carla Hall shared how she takes her mac and cheese to the next level — and believe it or not, her go-to tip actually cuts down on the work most people typically put into the topping.

Instead of opting for buttery breadcrumbs, Hall recommends using crushed cheddar and Parmesan cheese crackers to create a savory, umami-loaded topping that will take your dish to the next level. While she doesn't name a specific brand of crackers in her mac and cheese recipe, we're pretty sure she's referring to the Cheez-It Duoz Sharp Cheddar & Parmesan crackers. They're easy to find and pack a seriously cheesy punch that will have you scooping mac and cheese on a slant to make sure you get plenty of the top layer (no judgment — we all do it). Whether you prefer an uber savory version of mac and cheese topped with leftover brisket or you're known for making an extra saucy version of the dish by adding canned cream soup, topping your mac and cheese with crushed crackers can add a fun and unexpected burst of flavor.