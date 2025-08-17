Should You Light Kitchen Artwork The Same Way You Do In The Rest Of Your Home?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When designing the cooking space, we tend to focus on the finer details: the hardware on the kitchen drawers, the ample storage, and the appliances we use for all our culinary experiments. With so much to consider, it's easy to slap on a fluorescent overhead light and call it a day; as long as you can see everything clearly, it should be okay, right? Not quite, especially if you're lighting artwork in your kitchen. For advice on doing this lighting right, Chowhound sought the expertise of Cara Woodhouse, author of "It's a Mood: Your home. Your vibe." and collaborator with Monogram.

According to Woodhouse, you shouldn't light kitchen artwork the same way you do in the rest of your home. "Lighting kitchen and dining room artwork should feel intentional, but never overpowering," she tells us. "In the kitchen, I love using recessed adjustable spotlights or integrated picture lights that softly highlight art without creating harsh shadows." She elaborates on the value of this lighting setup, pointing out that it's both practical and showcases the stunning artwork. Since it's a kitchen upgrade that requires no renovation, you can also easily apply it to your space without fuss.

Woodhouse tells us that she takes a slightly different approach to the dining area. Compared to the kitchen, where both aesthetics and practicality need to be considered, the dining area welcomes creative and expressive touches with elegant sconces, soft uplights, and even integrated lighting around the artwork on a gallery wall. "These spaces allow for more mood and ambiance, whereas the kitchen needs to balance beauty and utility," Woodhouse says.