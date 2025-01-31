The Restaurant Chain That Changed Fast Food Menus For The Better

From the original fast food restaurant and the world's first fast food fries to the way things are today, fast food is an ever-evolving industry that never stops changing. Even fast food menus have gone through a fair share of changes throughout the years. It may be commonplace nowadays for fast food menus to include calorie counts for each item, but it wasn't that long ago that this was considered a newfangled idea. We can all thank Panera Bread for this menu update that took the fast food industry by storm in 2010. Not only did Panera Bread set a new, nationwide standard for fast food menus, leading to a health consciousness in the fast food industry that is felt to this day.

Perhaps what is most impressive about Panera Bread adding calorie counts to its menus was the fact that the chain did so voluntarily. Rather than making this move as a response to negative views regarding health in fast food, Panera Bread made this decision as a positive move instead. From that point onwards, customers could feel good about the choices they made while ordering food.