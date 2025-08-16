Aldi Carries An Affordable Copycat Of This Popular Protein Bar (And It Only Has 4 Ingredients)

If you like to eat clean and tend to shop for products that only contain a few ingredients, don't assume you always need to pay top dollar. There are some healthy product dupes at Aldi that mimic higher-end brands for a slightly lower cost. That's the case with Elevation Pure & Simple Bars from Aldi, the grocery chain with German origins just like Lidl that now has locations all across the United States. They come in flavors like Peanut Butter Cookie and Apple Pie — with the peanut butter variation containing only four ingredients — and shoppers are taking notice that they are almost identical in taste and texture to the more well-known Lärabars.

The main difference between the Lärabars and the Aldi version might be the slight savings in cost. Lärabars retail for around $7 to $8 a box for six bars, and the Elevation Pure & Simple bars are around $5.05 for five bars. But shoppers, take note: Some Aldi fans on Facebook noticed their local stores weren't carrying these bars recently, so be sure to check with your local Aldi store to see if they are back in stock.