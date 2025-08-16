Aldi Carries An Affordable Copycat Of This Popular Protein Bar (And It Only Has 4 Ingredients)
If you like to eat clean and tend to shop for products that only contain a few ingredients, don't assume you always need to pay top dollar. There are some healthy product dupes at Aldi that mimic higher-end brands for a slightly lower cost. That's the case with Elevation Pure & Simple Bars from Aldi, the grocery chain with German origins just like Lidl that now has locations all across the United States. They come in flavors like Peanut Butter Cookie and Apple Pie — with the peanut butter variation containing only four ingredients — and shoppers are taking notice that they are almost identical in taste and texture to the more well-known Lärabars.
The main difference between the Lärabars and the Aldi version might be the slight savings in cost. Lärabars retail for around $7 to $8 a box for six bars, and the Elevation Pure & Simple bars are around $5.05 for five bars. But shoppers, take note: Some Aldi fans on Facebook noticed their local stores weren't carrying these bars recently, so be sure to check with your local Aldi store to see if they are back in stock.
What to expect from Aldi Pure & Simple Bars
Another win for the Pure & Simple bars is the short ingredient list. The four ingredients in Peanut Butter Cookie Bars are peanuts, peanut meal, dates, and sea salt. The Apple Pie Bar has just seven ingredients: dates, almonds, walnuts, dried apples, raisins, sunflower oil, and cinnamon. Those short lists of ingredients also makes them gluten-free, wheat-free, low in sodium, and vegan (though the packaging warns of possible traces of milk).
The same label, Elevation, at Aldi has protein bars, protein shakes, and protein powders. And if you're wondering why the boxes look so similar to other products you might have seen in other stores, the Elevation protein bars are likely made by the company Malt-O-Meal/Post, sold under the Elevation label at Aldi. So, if you're looking for any of those additions to your pantry, you might want to check out Aldi and hopefully save a few dollars along the way and find the cheapest groceries possible.