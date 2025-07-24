Aldi Vs Lidl: The Differences You Need To Know Before Checkout

On the surface, the two grocery stores might look much the same. They both have German origins, similar four-letter names, and even have comparably bright yellow, red, and blue branding. Discount products all sit on modest, unadorned shelving. But if you're a frequent Aldi shopper and find yourself crossing the threshold of a Lidl (or vice versa), you might notice that the similarities mostly end with the basic concept.

And the dissimilarities begin with the big picture, as Aldi is much more plentiful in the United States than Lidl. Aldi started in the 1960s in Germany and opened its first U.S. store in 1976. Now, its more than 2,400 U.S. locations are found in 38 different states. Around the same time that Aldi was establishing its U.S. brand, Lidl was opening its first store in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Over the next few decades, it would expand operations to 31 countries around the world, but its first U.S. store only opened in 2017, and its footprint remains fairly small. Lidl has only 180 stores in the country, all confined to the East Coast.

Especially if you're in a smaller town or living too far west of the Eastern Seaboard, the decision between the two brands might be made for you as Aldi might be your only option. But if you happen to have both retailers in your neighborhood, you'll find that there are a lot of differences beyond the front doors.