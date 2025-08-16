Here's Why Some Recipes Call For You To Deseed The Cucumber

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cucumbers can make your recipes sing. They show up as toppings on salads, in a variety of tangy sauces, and even in some refreshing drinks. Some recipes call for cucumbers to have seeds, while others call for taking the seeds out. Rosie Kellett, author of "In For Dinner: 101 Delicious, Affordable Recipes to Share," spoke exclusively with Chowhound to discuss why some recipes ask you to deseed your cucumbers before adding them in.

According to Kellett, it all comes down to how much moisture you want in your recipe. "When I am grating cucumbers to make tzatziki, I always make sure to remove the seeds," Kellett says. "I find they add too much water to the mix and I like a thicker tzatziki." While it makes sense to keep the seeds out of your versatile tzatziki sauce, is there ever a reason you'd want to keep the seeds in? Again, Kellett has some guidance: "When marinating cucumbers, leave the seeds in so they can soak up more flavor," she says. Think of the seeds as sponges. They can hold water, sure, but they can also absorb plenty of aromatic ingredients too.