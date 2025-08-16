The Royal Spud Gordon Ramsay Loves For Any Type Of Potato Dish

You know potato varieties like russet, Idaho, and Yukon Gold fairly well — these are top choices for french fries and baked potatoes. Those who know their ingredients and like to explore the farmer's market are likely also familiar with more unique types of potatoes, like fingerling and purple majesty. But here's a pop quiz for you: Do you know Gordon Ramsay's favorite potato?

Answer: Jersey Royal potato. This special potato is grown exclusively on the island of Jersey, which is located in the English Channel. In fact, this is the only place where it can be grown, as it holds Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status, just like Champagne or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. In Ramsay's guide to potatoes posted on his YouTube channel, he calls this variety his top spud for its "delicate, sweet flavor." It's said to get this particular flavor from its environment — the sloped fields with plenty of sun and the use of vraic, a natural seaweed fertilizer traditionally gathered from local beaches.

The Jersey Royal potato is a seasonal delicacy only available in spring and at the start of summer. These are characterized as waxy potatoes that hold their firmness when cooked, and have a thin, edible skin that doesn't require peeling. They're buttery, creamy, smooth, and nutty — what more could you want from a potato?