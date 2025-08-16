The Royal Spud Gordon Ramsay Loves For Any Type Of Potato Dish
You know potato varieties like russet, Idaho, and Yukon Gold fairly well — these are top choices for french fries and baked potatoes. Those who know their ingredients and like to explore the farmer's market are likely also familiar with more unique types of potatoes, like fingerling and purple majesty. But here's a pop quiz for you: Do you know Gordon Ramsay's favorite potato?
Answer: Jersey Royal potato. This special potato is grown exclusively on the island of Jersey, which is located in the English Channel. In fact, this is the only place where it can be grown, as it holds Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status, just like Champagne or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. In Ramsay's guide to potatoes posted on his YouTube channel, he calls this variety his top spud for its "delicate, sweet flavor." It's said to get this particular flavor from its environment — the sloped fields with plenty of sun and the use of vraic, a natural seaweed fertilizer traditionally gathered from local beaches.
The Jersey Royal potato is a seasonal delicacy only available in spring and at the start of summer. These are characterized as waxy potatoes that hold their firmness when cooked, and have a thin, edible skin that doesn't require peeling. They're buttery, creamy, smooth, and nutty — what more could you want from a potato?
How to use Jersey Royal potatoes
Jersey Royal potatoes are small and oval-shaped, so they're not exactly a french fry potato. But because of their delicate nature and standout flavor, Gordon Ramsay insists they're best prepared with minimal fuss. His go-to recipe for these, as mentioned in the YouTube video linked above, is simply boiling them and tossing them with mint, salt, and olive oil.
Waxy potato varieties are typically best for roasting and boiling, as they'll hold their shape rather than get too soft. That said, you still don't want to overcook Jersey Royals, but rather get them to the point where it's easy to slice through with a fork. There are always exceptions to the rule, and Chef Ramsay proves this by also using Jersey Royals for purée de pommes, a super creamy mashed and pureed potato dish from France.
This variety would be lovely in an herbed potato salad — first boil them and then let them cool before incorporating. Jersey Royals are perfect for whenever you need a potato side; aside from boiling and pureeing, these flavorful spuds can be quartered or crushed when soft and roasted until golden brown.