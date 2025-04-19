The Old-School Soda Dessert We Think Deserves A Comeback

Jell-O salad: The mere mention of this vintage, extremely divisive dinner table staple is enough to send some people running for the hills. Certainly, some versions of this dish deserve such a reaction — after all, the sight of canned tuna suspended in a jiggling tower of fruit-flavored gelatin isn't the most appetizing image (or, arguably, the tastiest bite). However, it's unfair to apply this level of distaste to every kind of Jell-O salad — especially the sweet ones, including the classic 1970s 7 Up lime version. This is one of those old-school desserts that deserves a comeback in the 21st century.

Though Jell-O salads were once a status symbol served only by the wealthy, the invention of powdered gelatin in the mid-19th century made this luxury available to the masses, transforming it from elegant to everyday fare commonly found in the kitchens of Midwestern families. Mid-century homemakers became masters of the quick, simple, and shockingly delicious Jell-O-based dessert by learning how to combine it with different flavors of soda, canned fruit, and creamy elements like marshmallows and whipped cream.

7 Up lime Jell-O salad is just one such nostalgic dessert, epitomizing the combination of ease and intense flavor that characterized 1970s convenience food. This particular recipe blends together lime instant Jell-O with 7 Up soda, cream cheese, whipped cream, and canned, crushed pineapple that's garnished with maraschino cherries. The result is a creamy, neon-green dish with an airy, almost mousse-like texture from the carbonation in the soda (the same effect you get when adding ginger ale to Jell-O salads) and a sugary tanginess from the combo of fruity flavors.