The Old-School Soda Dessert We Think Deserves A Comeback
Jell-O salad: The mere mention of this vintage, extremely divisive dinner table staple is enough to send some people running for the hills. Certainly, some versions of this dish deserve such a reaction — after all, the sight of canned tuna suspended in a jiggling tower of fruit-flavored gelatin isn't the most appetizing image (or, arguably, the tastiest bite). However, it's unfair to apply this level of distaste to every kind of Jell-O salad — especially the sweet ones, including the classic 1970s 7 Up lime version. This is one of those old-school desserts that deserves a comeback in the 21st century.
Though Jell-O salads were once a status symbol served only by the wealthy, the invention of powdered gelatin in the mid-19th century made this luxury available to the masses, transforming it from elegant to everyday fare commonly found in the kitchens of Midwestern families. Mid-century homemakers became masters of the quick, simple, and shockingly delicious Jell-O-based dessert by learning how to combine it with different flavors of soda, canned fruit, and creamy elements like marshmallows and whipped cream.
7 Up lime Jell-O salad is just one such nostalgic dessert, epitomizing the combination of ease and intense flavor that characterized 1970s convenience food. This particular recipe blends together lime instant Jell-O with 7 Up soda, cream cheese, whipped cream, and canned, crushed pineapple that's garnished with maraschino cherries. The result is a creamy, neon-green dish with an airy, almost mousse-like texture from the carbonation in the soda (the same effect you get when adding ginger ale to Jell-O salads) and a sugary tanginess from the combo of fruity flavors.
Tips and tricks for making the perfect 7 Up lime Jell-O salad
To prepare this retro treat, first make your lime Jell-O according to package instructions. Mix cream cheese into this, stir in the 7 Up, and chill for about 90 minutes. Once the mixture is mostly set, fold in a pack of Dream Whip and mix in your canned pineapple. Transfer it all to a larger dish and chill for several hours. To avoid problems, don't try dissolving your Jell-O mix in the 7 Up. Instant Jell-O must be dissolved in boiling liquid, and boiling your 7 Up would destroy the bubbles needed for that beautifully fluffy texture.
A common issue with this dessert is it becoming too watery, which is why the recipe calls for drained, canned pineapple instead of the fresh stuff. Draining and squishing out much of the juice makes the canned variety a little drier than fresh options — not to mention, the syrupy sweet pineapple juice makes an excellent swap for orange juice in tropical mimosas. If you want to use some fresh fruit, bananas aren't super moist and have a velvety texture that complements the bouncy Jell-O and crunchy pineapple.
If you're thinking of fancying up this recipe with homemade whipped cream, think again. Like fresh pineapple, handmade whipped cream risks turning this vintage dessert into a soupy mess, as the homemade variety will eventually begin to deflate. Brands like Dream Whip (the most "authentic" option) contain stabilizers that help them retain their light, airy texture over time. After all, the point of this dessert was to showcase how convenience foods could create tasty, satisfying dishes in a flash.