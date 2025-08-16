The Spicy Trader Joe's Sauce That Goes Well With Every Dish At A Summer BBQ
Trader Joe's, the grocery store chain known for keeping prices low and unique seasonal goods in rotation, has a dedicated base of shoppers. Come summertime, the season that would be incomplete without a good old backyard barbecue, you can find all kinds of tasty goodies, some old and some new, to enhance your barbecue. One such condiment that hit the shelves in recent months is Trader Joe's Spicy Dynamite Sauce, and it's an absolute must to pair with most barbecue staples.
Dynamite sauce is a creamy condiment with a notable kick of heat, comparable to spicy mayo. The main ingredients are usually mayonnaise and a hot sauce like sriracha or chili garlic sauce. Trader Joe's version gets bonus points as the ingredients are vegan-friendly, meaning your pals who are sensitive to eggs can also enjoy it. Made with plant-based mayonnaise, sesame oil, and pickled red chilis, the sauce adds an Asian-inspired touch to the spread. While dynamite sauce is typically served with sushi, that doesn't mean it can't be versatile in its applications. Priced at just $2.99 a bottle, we wouldn't judge you if you stocked up on your supply to last you all throughout barbecue season.
How to use Trader Joe's for your BBQ
If you're ready to switch things up with your routine barbecue spread, reach for Trader Joe's Spicy Dynamite Sauce. The toasted sesame oil adds a savory nuttiness, the red chilis impart a subtle spice, and the horseradish mustard delivers a distinct tang, all of which, when combined, create a nuanced flavor profile that pairs well with a variety of dishes at any basic barbecue — maybe, except for desserts, unless your taste buds are extra adventurous (you do you).
For starters, you can drizzle this sauce over a perfectly grilled corn on the cob to adeptly complement the sweetness and smoky char of the corn. Swap out the conventional mayonnaise with this Spicy Dynamite Sauce, instead, for a refreshing, creamy, Asian-style slaw that can be enjoyed on its own. Since the sauce is plant-based, you can layer the creamy slaw onto a meaty, jackfruit, "pulled pork" BBQ sandwich that doesn't sacrifice taste. You can also simply serve as a dipping sauce for grilled veggies, fries, and other handheld snacks, or as a condiment layered on a juicy burger. For those who are regular Trader Joe's shoppers, it's no surprise that one can never know if a new item that hits the shelf is here to stay. So, if you're curious to give this sauce a try, head to your neighborhood Trader Joe's and get creative.