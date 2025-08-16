The Spicy Trader Joe's Sauce That Goes Well With Every Dish At A Summer BBQ

Trader Joe's, the grocery store chain known for keeping prices low and unique seasonal goods in rotation, has a dedicated base of shoppers. Come summertime, the season that would be incomplete without a good old backyard barbecue, you can find all kinds of tasty goodies, some old and some new, to enhance your barbecue. One such condiment that hit the shelves in recent months is Trader Joe's Spicy Dynamite Sauce, and it's an absolute must to pair with most barbecue staples.

Dynamite sauce is a creamy condiment with a notable kick of heat, comparable to spicy mayo. The main ingredients are usually mayonnaise and a hot sauce like sriracha or chili garlic sauce. Trader Joe's version gets bonus points as the ingredients are vegan-friendly, meaning your pals who are sensitive to eggs can also enjoy it. Made with plant-based mayonnaise, sesame oil, and pickled red chilis, the sauce adds an Asian-inspired touch to the spread. While dynamite sauce is typically served with sushi, that doesn't mean it can't be versatile in its applications. Priced at just $2.99 a bottle, we wouldn't judge you if you stocked up on your supply to last you all throughout barbecue season.