To Guarantee A Perfect Cruise Ship Experience, Here's What To Do At The Buffet

Sharp hygiene practices are the first key to a perfect cruise ship experience. Wash your hands and whip out the hand sanitizer a little more often, especially when mingling in shared spaces with large groups. "Avoid using your hands to touch any shared surfaces like tongs or ladles; use a napkin or sleeve as a barrier if necessary," Campbell Mitchell told Chowhound.

If possible, avoid the buffet altogether for the first 24 hours of the cruise — right after all of the passengers and their germs have arrived — and during other high-traffic windows of time. And once you get to the buffet, take a look around. Assess the options and their condition. When you can, opt for made-to-order stations to get the freshest options and avoid certain foods, such as sushi. "Are cold foods kept chilled over ice or in refrigerated units? Are hot foods steaming or labeled with time controls? Avoid dishes that look like they've been sitting for a while — congealed sauces, dried edges, or lukewarm proteins are warning signs," advised Mitchell. "Choose freshly prepared items when available, and opt for staff-served stations if offered."

Whether you choose partake in a cruise buffet comes down to personal preference. The risks are always present, so it's a matter of deciding if they're worth it. "Ultimately, the decision should be based on your personal risk tolerance and health status. Individuals with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, or older adults should be especially mindful," he added. "In well-run cruise lines with strict food safety protocols, the risk is minimized but not eliminated."